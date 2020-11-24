Robin Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, net worth, songs and more
24 November 2020, 15:50
Robin Gibb was one third of one of the greatest and most successful pop bands ever, the Bee Gees, alongside his brothers Barry and Robin Gibb, singing such hits as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Night Fever'.
From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Barry and Maurice in the Bee Gees, Robin Gibb was a true icon of pop music.
But who was his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.
-
Who was Robin Gibb?
Robin Gibb was an English singer, songwriter and producer, best known for being in the Bee Gees with older brother Barry and twin brother Maurice.
He also had his own successful solo career, releasing several albums over the decades.
The Bee Gees have sold over 200 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most successful pop groups of all time.
Robin was also President of the Heritage Foundation, honouring figures in British culture.
As well as a singer, Robin also played keyboards, piano, organ, Mellotron, and acoustic guitar.
Some of the Bee Gees songs in which Robin sang lead vocals included 'I Started a Joke' and 'Massachusetts'.
-
Robin Gibb death: When did he pass away?
In August 2010, while performing in Belgium, Robin started feeling abdominal pains. A few days later, he underwent emergency surgery in Oxford.
He soon recovered and returned to live concerts in New Zealand and Australia. During this time, he also wrote The Titanic Requiem with his son Robin-John, which was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic in 2012.
Robin continued making TV appearances, but April 2011 he had to cancel his tour of Brazil.
In October 2011, he was rushed to hospital with severe abdominal pains. Several days later, he appeared on ITV's The Alan Titchmarsh Show looking frail.
In November 2011, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which had metastasised to his liver a few months earlier.
In April 2012 he contracted pneumonia and fell into a coma. Despite coming out of his coma, his colorectal cancer had advanced, and he died in London on May 20, 2012, aged 62. His cause of death was liver and kidney failure.
Robin Gibb was buried at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, near his home in Thame, Oxfordshire.
-
Who was Robin Gibb's wife and did he have children?
Robin Gibb first married In 1968, to Molly Hullis, a secretary in Robert Stigwood's company.
They had two children together: Spencer (born 1972) and Melissa (born 1974).
They divorced in 1980 after years of living apart from each other.
His second marriage lasted from 1985 until his death in 2012. He was married to Dwina Murphy, an author and artist.
The couple had a son together, Robin-John (known as RJ, born 1983).
Aged 50, Robin Gibb began an affair with his 25-year-old housekeeper, Claire Yang. Eight years later, the affair resulted in the birth of his fourth child, Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb, born 2008.
-
What was Robin Gibb's net worth?
Robin Gibb is said to have had a net worth of around £93 million at the time of his death, according to the Daily Mail.
-
Where was Robin Gibb born?
Robin Hugh Gibb was born on December 22, 1949 in Jane Crookall Maternity Home in Douglas, Isle of Man.
His parents were Barbara Gibb and Hugh Gibb. He was the fraternal twin of Maurice Gibb and was the elder by 35 minutes.
In 1958, the family emigrated to Australia, with Robin and Maurice aged 9.
-
When did the Bee Gees form?
In 1955, Barry Gibb formed the skiffle group The Rattlesnakes, with himself on vocals and guitar, Robin and Maurice on vocals and their friends Paul Frost and Kenny Horrocks also singing.
By 1958, when the Gibbs moved home, Frost and Horrocks left the band. The brothers later changed the name to Wee Johnny Hayes and the Blue Cats.
Later that year, the Gibb left the UK for Australia. The band soon changed its name to Bee Gees.
Their talent brought them to the attention of DJ Bill Gates (not that one), and it wasn't long before they secured their first record deal.