Bee Gees: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang a flawless medley as Maurice tried to make them laugh

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A video of the three Gibb brothers messing around on stage without missing a pitch perfect note, is a reminder of just how extraordinarily talented the Bee Gees really were.

The Bee Gees were performing in Melbourne in 1989 when the trio started singing a stunning medley of seven of their greatest hits.

But while Robin and Barry Gibb sang a stripped back rendition of 'Holiday', Maurice Gibb decided to play a prank on his brothers.

The Bee Gee spots a cameraman next to him on stage, and within a few seconds had commandeered his camera for himself.

The Bee Gees were on their One For All tour of Australia when they performed the stripped back medley live, showcasing the pitch of their natural singing voices. Picture: UMG/Bee Gees

To laughter from the audience, Maurice then creeps up on his brothers who turn start laughing, but don't miss a note of the emotional song.

Maurice then gets in his knees to film Robin and pans the camera onto the delighted audience, before giving the camera back to its rightful owner.

But while Maurice's comedic antics are a wonderful segway, it's the trio's pitch perfect harmonies that are the real stars of the show.

The Bee Gees were on their One For All tour of Australia when they performed the stripped back medley live, showcasing the pitch of their natural singing voices.

The seven hits they played during the stunning 12 minute medley included 'New York Mining Disaster 1941', 'Holiday', 'Too Much Heaven', 'Heartbreaker', 'Islands In The Stream', 'Run To Me' and 'World'.

The video is just another example of the close bond between the brothers, and follows in the footsteps of footage of Barry getting his finger stuck in a bottle - much to his brothers' delight - on the same tour of Australia in 1989.

However, the trio went through famous periods of estrangement and speaking in 2012, Barry Gibb reflected on the relationship with his brothers and his regrets over their deaths.

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," he said.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while his twin brother Maurice died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.