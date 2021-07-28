Bee Gees' Barry Gibb emotionally speaks about losing his brothers: "I'm the last man standing"

By Tom Eames

Sir Barry Gibb once opened up about the death of his two brothers Maurice and Robin in an emotional TV interview.

The Bee Gees legend also spoke about his regrets about being on bad terms with each of his brothers at the time of their deaths.

The interview was featured on Australian show Sunday Night back in 2012, just a few months after Robin's death, and was unearthed again on YouTube.

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," an emotional Barry Gibb said.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry also broke down in tears during the interview, admitting that he had never done that before when speaking about the subject.

"Nobody ever really know what the three of us felt about each other," he added. "Only the three of us knew.

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. Thats what I miss more than anything else."

Meanwhile, he also spoke about his famous falsetto, saying that it was Robin's idea to keep it in many of their songs as it was such a success:

Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while his twin brother Maurice died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.

Their younger brother Andy Gibb died aged just 30 in 1988 after battling drug addiction and depression for many years.

Barry Gibb was knighted by Prince Charles for services to music in 2017.