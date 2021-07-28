Bee Gees' Barry Gibb emotionally speaks about losing his brothers: "I'm the last man standing"

28 July 2021, 17:01

By Tom Eames

Sir Barry Gibb once opened up about the death of his two brothers Maurice and Robin in an emotional TV interview.

The Bee Gees legend also spoke about his regrets about being on bad terms with each of his brothers at the time of their deaths.

The interview was featured on Australian show Sunday Night back in 2012, just a few months after Robin's death, and was unearthed again on YouTube.

Bee Gees: Their 20 best songs ever, ranked

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," an emotional Barry Gibb said.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry also broke down in tears during the interview, admitting that he had never done that before when speaking about the subject.

Read more: Last known video of Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb singing together in 2001 is sensational

"Nobody ever really know what the three of us felt about each other," he added. "Only the three of us knew.

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. Thats what I miss more than anything else."

Meanwhile, he also spoke about his famous falsetto, saying that it was Robin's idea to keep it in many of their songs as it was such a success:

Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while his twin brother Maurice died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.

Their younger brother Andy Gibb died aged just 30 in 1988 after battling drug addiction and depression for many years.

Barry Gibb was knighted by Prince Charles for services to music in 2017.

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees

Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance
Bee Gees statue in Isle of Man

Bee Gees statue is unveiled on Isle of Man, near to where the Gibb brothers were born
The young boy was competing on the blind audition rounds of the 2014 show when he gave an incredible performance of the Gibb brothers' 1978 hit 'Too Much Heaven.

Voice Kids: Tiny 8-year-old boy wins judges' hearts with staggering version of hit Bee Gees song

The Voice

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl will cover some Bee Gees classics

Who are the Dee Gees? Foo Fighters' Bee Gees tribute band and 'Hail Satin' album explained
A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Bryan Adams' 15 best songs and videos

Bryan Adams' 15 best songs ever, ranked

Bryan Adams

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica is competing at the Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica is competing at the Olympics: Who is the equestrian star?

Music

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury recorded music together

Queen explain how Michael Jackson "loved Freddie" and convinced them to record one of their biggest hits

Queen

Clive Davis with Whitney Houston

Clive Davis facts: Record producer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Music

Blondie's 10 best songs

Blondie's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Blondie