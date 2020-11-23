Bee Gees: Last known video of Maurice, Robin and Barry singing together in 2001 is sensational

The Bee Gees performing on day two of L.A's Wango Tango Festival in 2001 would be the last time the brothers would be captured singing together on camera. Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

The Gibb brothers sang 'You Should Be Dancing' on June 17, 2001 at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the anniversary of the final time fans would see the trio performing together.

We didn't know it at the time, but the Bee Gees performing on day two of L.A's Wango Tango Festival in 2001 would be the last time the brothers would be captured singing together on camera.

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb were the closing act of the second day of the world-famous US festival, and in contrast to the acts earlier in the day - including Aerosmith who were limited to just four or five songs each - gave an impeccable 13-song performance.

Finishing the show with a rousing rendition of 'You Should Be Dancing' with fireworks soaring above Dodger Stadium, one eyewitness recalls the air was electric with anticipation before the show even began.

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb from the Bee Gees were the closing act of the second day of the Wango Tango festival and gave an impeccable 13-song performance. Picture: Universal

Opening the set with 'This Is Where I Came In' the Gibb's followed up with classics including 'To Love Somebody', 'Massachusetts' and 'I Started A Joke' before launching into some of their greatest hits from the late '70s. Picture: Universal

The Gibb brothers sang 'You Should Be Dancing' on June 17, 2001 at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the anniversary of the final time fans would see the trio performing together. Picture: Universal

"It was a very mixed crowd with both young and old, but mostly teenagers and their response to the Bee Gees was surprisingly enthusiastic...something in the air was saying the Bee Gees were in for a dominating closing performance," said Jim Wells from Los Angeles.

Opening with 'This Is Where I Came In' the Gibb's followed up with classics including 'To Love Somebody', 'Massachusetts' and 'I Started A Joke' before launching into some of their greatest hits from the late '70s.

"All of the songs received a rousing applause," Jim Well recalled, "But it was the latter half of the set that received the biggest ovation.

"When the Saturday Night Fever songs were performed ('Night Fever', 'More Than A Woman' and 'Jive Talkin') the entire stadium was on their feet clapping, singing, dancing and being whipped into a frenzy."

"When the Saturday Night Fever songs were performed the entire stadium was on their feet clapping, singing, dancing and being whipped into a frenzy," onlooker Jim Wells recalls. Picture: Universal

The sensational last performance of 'You Should Be Dancing' would not actually be their last as a trio, but was the final performance of the Gibb brothers recorded on video. Picture: Universal

The Bee Gees' final ever performance actually came eight months later on February 23, 2002 at the Love and Hope Ball in Miami, but there is no video of the iconic last moment. Picture: Universal

"Finally, as the show was closing and the last chords of 'You Should Be Dancing' were being played, the Bee Gees were thanking the audience and entertaining the crowd when suddenly the sky lit up above Dodger Stadium with a tremendous display of fireworks," said Wells.

"It was a spectacular end to the entire performance and the crowd responded with a thunderous roar of approval."

The sensational last performance of 'You Should Be Dancing' would not actually be their last as a trio, but was the final performance of the Gibb brothers recorded on video.

The Bee Gees' final ever performance actually came eight months later on February 23, 2002 at the Love and Hope Ball in Miami, but there is no video of the iconic last moment.

The show would be their last as a trio. Maurice sadly died in January 2003 at the age of 53, due to complications of a twisted intestine. His twin Robin died in 2012 aged 72 after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Universal

At the last show, Barry and Maurice played 'Words' and classic songs by the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, and The Everly Brothers, before Robin joined them to perform other Bee Gees hits.

It wasn't until 2006 that Barry and Robin performed live together, again at the Love and Hope Ball in Miami Beach. Later that year, they opened the Prince’s Trust 30th birthday concert at the Tower of London.

Maurice sadly died in January 2003 at the age of 53, due to complications of a twisted intestine. His twin Robin died in 2012 aged 72 after being diagnosed with cancer. Their younger brother Andy passed away in 1988, aged just 30.

Barry Gibb later spoke of his sadness at being the "last brother standing", despite being the oldest.

Maurice (left) sadly died in January 2003 at the age of 53, due to complications of a twisted intestine. His twin Robin (centre) died in 2012 aged 72 after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

In an interview featured on Australian show Sunday Night in 2012, just a few months after Robin's death, Barry said: "I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry broke down in tears during the interview, admitting that he had never done that before when speaking about the subject.

"Nobody ever really know what the three of us felt about each other," he added. "Only the three of us knew.

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. That's what I miss more than anything else."

