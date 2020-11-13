Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Barry Gibb was performing in Philadelphia in 2014 when he invited and Maurice Gibb's daughter Samantha to join him in a beautiful duet of the famous Bee Gees song.

Samantha Gibb joined her uncle Barry on stage at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia on May 19, 2014 eleven years after Maurice Gibb's untimely death from cardiac arrest when he was just 53-years-old.

The duet took place while the Bee Gee was on his Mythology world tour, visiting the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and performing extensively across the United States.

'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' was released by the Bee Gees in 1971 as the first single from the group's album, Trafalgar. The song would later be covered by Al Green and feature on the soundtrack of the movie, Notting Hill.

Barry and Robin Gibb wrote the hit in 1970 at Barry's house, after a period of estrangement from one another.

"Robin came to my place," Barry later said, "and that afternoon we wrote 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' and that obviously was a link to us coming back together.

"We called Maurice, finished the song, went to the studio and once again, with only 'Broken Heart' as a basic structure, we went in to the studio with that and an idea for 'Lonely Days', and those two songs were recorded that night".

Samantha Gibb is one of Maurice's two children from the marriage to his second wife Yvonne Spenceley Gibb.

In 2017, she released an album called The Gibb Collective recorded by the children, nieces, nephews and the younger sister of all four Gibb brothers.

What started out as a just single recording by Samantha soon became a much bigger project including Andy Gibb's daughter Peta Weber, Robin's son Robin John Gibb and Barry's sons Travis and Stephen Gibb.

“It started when my partner Lazaro and I decided to do a cover of ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941,” said Samantha. “We loved the way it turned out and thought it would be really cool to do more if it.

"We had been wanting to do a tribute for a long time for my dad and my uncles. It started to feel like the right time so we started to reach out then we talked to everybody.

"Each person decided to do a take on a track that was one of their favourites. The next thing we knew we had a 10 song album”.