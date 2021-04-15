Bee Gees facts: Gibb brothers' wives, nationality, band name meaning and more revealed

On Air Now
15 April 2021, 18:10
The Bee Gees were one of the world's most successful groups of all time, but where were they from, who were they married to and why were they really called the Bee Gees?
Bee Gees Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century.
The brothers regularly changed their sound and remained hitmakers for themselves and other artists for decades.
But just as interesting are the stories behind the hits: who the Bee Gees were married to, how much they earned and where they were from.
Here are all the facts that you need to know about the brothers Gibb:
Bee Gee brothers Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were born on the Isle of Man to English parents, and lived in Chorlton, Manchester until the late 1950s.
The family moved to Redcliffe, in Queensland, Australia. After achieving their first chart success in Australia, they returned to the UK in 1967.
Local Australian DJ Bill Gates (not that one) renamed the brothers' group to the BG's (later changed to 'Bee Gees') after his, speedway promoter Bill Goode and Barry Gibb's initials.
Thus, the name was not specifically a reference to 'Brothers Gibb', despite popular belief.
Robin and Maurice Gibb were twins. Barry Gibb is three years older.
The trio had a younger brother, singer Andy Gibb, who they announced would become the fourth Bee Gee in 1988.
Sadly the four brothers never officially united. Andy Gibb died just a few months later due to drug complications, aged just 30.
Sadly, Maurice Gibb died at the age of 53 in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.
Robin Gibb died aged 62 in 2012 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Barry Gibb is still performing, and was awarded a knighthood in 2017.
During their career, the Bee Gees scored 19 UK top 10 singles, including five number ones.
Among their many hits include 'Stayin' Alive', 'Night Fever', 'How Deep is Your Love', 'Tragedy', 'More than a Woman', 'Massachusetts', 'You Win Again' and 'Jive Talkin''.
The Bee Gees have sold more than 220 million records worldwide.
Barry Gibb and his brothers wrote hits for many other artists.
These include 'Grease' by Frankie Valli from the movie of the same name, 'Woman in Love' by Barbra Streisand, 'Emotion' by Samantha Sang, 'If I Can't Have You' by Yvonne Elliman, 'Heartbreaker' by Dionne Warwick and 'Islands in the Stream' by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
The Bee Gees didn't actually use their signature falsetto sound until their 1975 album 'Main Course'.
They liked the sound so much that they kept it up, and it became one of the main reasons their 'Saturday Night Fever' album was so huge later that decade.
Barry Gibb is estimated to be worth around £71 million.
Maurice Gibb was married to singer Lulu from 1969 to 1975. He married his second wife, Yvonne Spenceley Gibb, later in 1975, and it lasted until his death.
Robin Gibb married secretary Molly Hullis in 1968, and they divorced in 1980. He later married artist Dwina Murphy.
Barry Gibb was married to Maureen Bates from 1966 to 1970. Later that year, he married former Miss Edinburgh, Linda Gray. They are still together over fifty years later.
