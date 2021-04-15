Bee Gees facts: Gibb brothers' wives, nationality, band name meaning and more revealed

Bee Gees (L to R) Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Bee Gees were one of the world's most successful groups of all time, but where were they from, who were they married to and why were they really called the Bee Gees?

Bee Gees Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century.

The brothers regularly changed their sound and remained hitmakers for themselves and other artists for decades.

But just as interesting are the stories behind the hits: who the Bee Gees were married to, how much they earned and where they were from.

Here are all the facts that you need to know about the brothers Gibb: