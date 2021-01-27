When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd

27 January 2021, 16:59 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 18:45

As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience.
As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience. Picture: Bee Gees

Barry Gibb led his brothers Robin and Maurice in a stunning rendition of the Bee Gees 1978 hit 'Grease' on stage in Las Vegas as Olivia Newton-John sang along from the audience.

The Bee Gees are renowned for their incredible live performances and one night in 1997 has gone down in history as one of the trio's greatest ever gigs.

Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb were on stage in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand where they performed for a packed crowd, later releasing the set as the live album, One Night Only.

In incredible footage from the night, the three brothers begin to play the classic track 'Grease' from the movie of the same name, as Barry Gibb points into the crowd.

A spotlight then lands on Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, singing along to the famous track in the audience.
A spotlight then lands on Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, singing along to the famous track in the audience.

As iconic scenes from the movie Grease were beamed across a large screen, with especially recorded vocals from Frankie Valli playing as the Bee Gees sang the song directly to Olivia.

At one point a clip of Olivia Newton-John kissing John Travolta in Grease was shown to the audience, which sees the actress jokingly put her hand over her young daughter's eyes.

Barry Gibb wrote the hit 1978 song especially for the film Grease where it became the movie's title song, recorded and released by Frankie Valli.

When it was dropped as single in May 1878, the record became an enormous success and sold over seven million records worldwide and Valli – who didn't even have a recording contract – was quickly snapped up by Warner Bros.

The Bee Gees' album One Night Only saw the three brothers perform a plethora of hits from the 1960's to the 1990's.

Tracks included 'Tragedy', 'I Started A Joke', 'Words', 'Night Fever', 'To Love Somebody' and saw Celine Dion guest star on 'Immortality' before the trio sang 'Grease' towards the end of the night.

The Bee Gees and Olivia Newton-John have a long relationship stretching all the way back to a medley they performed in 1979, just a few months after the release of Grease.

Performing at the Music for UNICEF Concert in New York, Olivia joined the Bee Gees, ABBA and Rod Stewart for a medley of 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' and saw her also sing a stunning duet of 'Rest Your Love On Me' with Andy Gibb.

Barry and Olivia stayed good friends and in 2009 sang 'Islands In The Stream' together at the Australian Sound Relief charity concert to raise funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year, and produced their most recent collaboration earlier this month.

Barry Gibb's Greenfields album, a collection of Bee Gees hits re-recorded with country stars, was released on January 8 and saw the singer duet with old friends including Dolly Parton and Keith Urban.

The Bee Gees' third solo album, and his first since 2016, sees the star team up with Olivia Newton-John for an incredible rendition of his 1978 hit 'Rest Your Love On Me'.

