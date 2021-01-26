Olivia Newton-John releases gorgeous new duet with daughter Chloe Lattanzi

26 January 2021, 14:39

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe's new song
Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe's new song. Picture: UMG/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Olivia Newton-John has shared a brand new song featuring her daughter, singer Chloe Lattanzi, and it's a fantastic hopeful piano ballad.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John is aiming to spread a loving message with her new song 'The Window in the Wall'.

The 72-year-old has unveiled the video of the song which also features her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and sees the mother-daughter duo singing about healing in difficult times.

Read more: Relive Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John’s rarely heard duet of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

Watch the video below:

Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, 'The Window in the Wall' is the latest collaboration from Olivia and Chloe, who is Olivia's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.

The pair previously released 'You Have to Believe', a cover of Olivia's hit single 'Magic' from Xanadu, which was released in 2015.

"I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe," Olivia said.

"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"

Olivia and Chloe in 2016
Olivia and Chloe in 2016. Picture: Getty

"There is always something special about singing with my daughter," she added. "She not only has a gorgeous voice, she's an amazing musician with tremendous instincts as a singer."

Read more: Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'

35-year-old Chloe released her debut album No Pain in 2016.

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017. The actress and singer was first treated for breast cancer back in 1992, when she had chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy at the age of 43.

It was also revealed that she secretly battled cancer again in 2013, the same year in which her sister Rona died from brain cancer.

In 2019, Olivia's husband gave a positive update about her condition, saying she was "doing extraordinarily well".

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

The energy between Olivia Newton-John and Andy Gibb is palpable and lead to them recording a single for Andy's new album just a few months later.

When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’
Olivia Newton-John has dismissed sexist claims about Grease

Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'
Grease

Where are the cast of Grease now over 40 years later?

Features

The two icons then sang the famous hit together and coming together at the end to hold their hands high in the air, were met with screams of delight from the Australian audience.

Relive Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John’s rarely heard duet of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’
Barry Gibb is releasing a new album of country covers of Bee Gees songs

Barry Gibb announces new album of country Bee Gees cover duets including Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John

Bee Gees

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert facts: Queen singer's age, partner, career and American Idol past revealed

Features

Take That in 2011

Gary Barlow says Take That will reunite with all five members: 'It's my safe haven'

Take That

Years and Years' Olly Alexander has covered Pet Shop Boys

Years and Years have covered 'It's a Sin' by Pet Shop Boys for TV drama and it's beautiful

Music

The songwriter from Hertfordshire, James Robb, gave a soulful rendition of the Sting song on The Voice this past weekend (January 23)

The Voice UK: Big break for 27-year-old songwriter after flawless cover of Sting's 'Shape Of My Heart'

The Voice

The Bee Gees are renown for their songwriting skills and crowd-pleasing vocals and one performance in 1993 showcased their acoustic harmonies to the max.

The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece

Bee Gees