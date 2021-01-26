Olivia Newton-John releases gorgeous new duet with daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe's new song. Picture: UMG/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Olivia Newton-John has shared a brand new song featuring her daughter, singer Chloe Lattanzi, and it's a fantastic hopeful piano ballad.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John is aiming to spread a loving message with her new song 'The Window in the Wall'.

The 72-year-old has unveiled the video of the song which also features her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and sees the mother-daughter duo singing about healing in difficult times.

Watch the video below:

Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, 'The Window in the Wall' is the latest collaboration from Olivia and Chloe, who is Olivia's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.

The pair previously released 'You Have to Believe', a cover of Olivia's hit single 'Magic' from Xanadu, which was released in 2015.

"I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe," Olivia said.

"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"

Olivia and Chloe in 2016. Picture: Getty

"There is always something special about singing with my daughter," she added. "She not only has a gorgeous voice, she's an amazing musician with tremendous instincts as a singer."

35-year-old Chloe released her debut album No Pain in 2016.

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017. The actress and singer was first treated for breast cancer back in 1992, when she had chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy at the age of 43.

It was also revealed that she secretly battled cancer again in 2013, the same year in which her sister Rona died from brain cancer.

In 2019, Olivia's husband gave a positive update about her condition, saying she was "doing extraordinarily well".