Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' cover in Australia

21 February 2024, 16:38

Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty/Paramount

By Tom Eames

Sabrina Carpenter paid tribute to one of her heroes this week.

During the opening of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, last Friday, the 24-year-old 'Nonsense' singer took a moment to pay tribute to the late Australian singer and actress.

She performed 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' from the 1978 movie-musical Grease, captivating a crowd of 96,000 fans.

Videos shared on social media captured Carpenter singing the iconic ballad while kneeling on stage, encouraging the audience to join in. One particular video has garnered over 2.1 million views and received around 400,000 likes.

Sabrina Carpenter Hopelessly Devoted from the eras tour melbourne #erastour #olivianewtonjohn

Commenting on the touching tribute, one fan wrote, "Olivia Newton John is Australian, so this is a truly beautiful homage to her," accumulating 15,000 likes.

This melodic tribute comes eighteen months after Newton-John's passing in August 2022 at the age of 73. The beloved Xanadu actress succumbed to a lengthy battle with breast cancer that had spread to other parts of her body, including her lower back.

Clearly moved by the crowd's response to her rendition on the first night of the Australian leg of the tour, Carpenter opted to perform the same song for nights two and three.

These performances attracted an equally enthusiastic audience, setting an overall attendance record for Swift, 34, thus far in her career.

