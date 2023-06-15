Taylor Swift facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, biggest songs and career explained

Taylor Swift in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most successful entertainers in the world today.

Taylor Swift embarked on her musical journey at a young age, writing songs that captured the hearts of listeners with her heartfelt storytelling.

From her breakthrough in country music to her meteoric rise as a global pop sensation, Taylor's career has showcased her artistic growth and her ability to connect with fans on a personal level.

Beyond the charts, Taylor Swift has become a powerful advocate for self-expression and female empowerment, using her platform to inspire and uplift a generation of young women.

She has sold over 200 million records, and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, as well as being the most streamed woman on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums open with over one million copies sold in the US.