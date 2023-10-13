Taylor Swift's dating history: A timeline of her famous relationships so far

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is not only known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances but also for her high-profile relationships that have often been in the spotlight.

Throughout the years, Taylor Swift's love life has been a topic of immense interest for her fans and the media alike.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and explore the romantic chapters of Taylor Swift's life:

Joe Jonas (2008) 2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift's first notable relationship in the public eye was with Joe Jonas, a member of the popular boy band Jonas Brothers. Their young love blossomed in 2008 but came to an end later that year, reportedly over a phone call that lasted only 27 seconds. Their relationship has come back into spotlight in recent times, following Joe's public split from actress Sophie Turner. Sophie and Taylor have become close friends during the much-publicised divorce proceedings.

Taylor Lautner (2009) Taylor and Taylor. Picture: Getty Following her split from Jonas, Taylor found romance with Taylor Lautner, her co-star from the movie Valentine's Day. Although their relationship was short-lived, they remained friends after the breakup.

John Mayer (2009-2010) Taylor and John Mayer. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift's relationship with singer John Mayer stirred significant media attention due to their age gap. The pair collaborated on the song 'Half of My Heart' and later parted ways, with rumours suggesting that Mayer inspired Swift's song 'Dear John.'

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010) Jake and Taylor. Picture: Alamy In late 2010, Taylor Swift was romantically linked with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Their relationship, however, was brief, and it reportedly ended in early 2011. Swift's song 'All Too Well' is believed to be inspired by her time with Gyllenhaal.

Conor Kennedy (2012) Conor Kennedy in 2012. Picture: Alamy Taylor Swift's romance with Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F Kennedy, made headlines in 2012. Despite the brief relationship, they remained friends after the split.

Harry Styles (2012-2013) Taylor and Harry. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift's relationship with One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles was highly publicized. The couple's romance, which began in late 2012, ended in early 2013. Their split reportedly inspired several songs on Swift's album 1989, including 'Out of the Woods' and 'Style'.

Calvin Harris (2015-2016) Taylor and Calvin. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift's relationship with DJ and producer Calvin Harris was one of her longest public relationships. The couple appeared happy together and collaborated on the hit song 'This Is What You Came For.' However, they broke up in 2016, and Swift later revealed her role in writing the song under a pseudonym.

Tom Hiddleston (2016) Taylor and Tom. Picture: Alamy Following her breakup with Harris, Taylor Swift was briefly involved with British actor Tom Hiddleston. Their whirlwind romance, marked by public outings and travels, captured significant media attention before they parted ways later in 2016.

Joe Alwyn (2016-2023) Taylor and Joe. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift dated British actor Joe Alwyn for several years. They had a low-key relationship that was mostly kept out of the public eye. They were very supportive of each other and shared many interests. They broke up due to their busy schedules and different goals. She wrote the songs 'Lover', 'Cornelia Street', 'Invisible String', and 'Evermore' about him.

Matty Healy (2023) Taylor and Matty. Picture: Getty Taylor Swift and The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy dated for a few months in 2023, after meeting in 2014 and sparking dating rumors back then. Their relationship was never officially confirmed by either of them, but they were seen holding hands in New York City in June 2023. They reportedly broke up in October 2023, due to their busy schedules and different lifestyles. Their romance caused a lot of controversy among Swift's fans, who disliked Healy's edgy and provocative persona.