Chris Stapleton facts: Country singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Chris Stapleton in 2020. Picture: Getty

Chris Stapleton is one of country music's most popular and sought-after stars.

The American singer-songwriter moved to Nashville in 2001 to pursue an engineering degree, but dropped out to focus on his music.

Over the years, he became one of the most prolific songwriters, writing and co-writing over 170 songs, and co-writing six number-one country songs.

These include Kenny Chesney's 'Never Wanted Nothing More', Josh Turner's 'Your Man', George Strait's 'Love's Gonna Make It Alright' and Luke Bryan's 'Drink a Beer'.

Other artists to perform his work include Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley, and Taylor Swift. He has also co-written with many artists such as Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran.

He was the lead singer in two bands before he started as a solo artist, and finally released his solo debut album Traveller in 2015 to great critical acclaim. In particular, his version of 'Tennessee Whiskey' was a massive success.

Crhsi Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, and 14 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.