Chris Stapleton facts: Country singer's age, wife, children and career explained
28 December 2022, 13:23
Chris Stapleton is one of country music's most popular and sought-after stars.
The American singer-songwriter moved to Nashville in 2001 to pursue an engineering degree, but dropped out to focus on his music.
Over the years, he became one of the most prolific songwriters, writing and co-writing over 170 songs, and co-writing six number-one country songs.
These include Kenny Chesney's 'Never Wanted Nothing More', Josh Turner's 'Your Man', George Strait's 'Love's Gonna Make It Alright' and Luke Bryan's 'Drink a Beer'.
Other artists to perform his work include Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley, and Taylor Swift. He has also co-written with many artists such as Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran.
He was the lead singer in two bands before he started as a solo artist, and finally released his solo debut album Traveller in 2015 to great critical acclaim. In particular, his version of 'Tennessee Whiskey' was a massive success.
Crhsi Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, and 14 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
-
How old is Chris Stapleton?
Chris Stapleton was born on April 15, 1978. He celebrated his 44th birthday in 2022.
He was born in Lexington, Kentucky. His mother Carol worked at the local health department and his father, Herbert Joseph Stapleton, Jr (1946–2013), was an engineer in the coal mines.
He also has an older brother, Herbert Joseph III, and a younger sister, Melanie Brooke.
-
Who is Chris Stapleton's wife?
Chris Stapleton is married to singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, who co-wrote Carrie Underwood's 2006 single 'Don't Forget to Remember Me'.
The couple first met when they were working at nearby publishing houses. They got married in 2007, and live together in Nashville.
-
Does Chris Stapleton have children?
Chris Stapleton has five kids in total.
Their oldest children are named Wayland and Ada.
On April 15, 2018, Chris's 40th birthday, host Reba McEntire announced live at the Country Music Awards that twin boys had been born to the Stapletons: Macon and Samuel.
At his concert at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2018, Chris announced that he and his wife were expecting their fifth child, and the baby boy was born the following year.
Chris and Morgane are very private about their children, with Chris once saying: “I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children."