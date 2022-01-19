Sheryl Crow facts: Singer's age, children, net worth and more revealed

Sheryl Crow performing at the 2013 American Country Awards. Picture: Getty

With Sheryl Crow confirmed to play at 2019's Glastonbury, we take a look at the singer's impressive back catalogue of hits, who she's performed with and where it all began...

How old is Sheryl Crow and where is she from?

Born in Missouri on February 11, 1962 Sheryl Suzanne Crow is 57-years-old and has been performing on stage since 1987 when she landed her first major break as a backing vocalist on Michael Jackson's Bad tour.

Previously to becoming a professional singer, Sheryl graduated from the University of Missouri and became a music teacher at Kellison Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri.

Music was in her genes from an early age. Her father, Wendell Wyatt Crow, was a lawyer and a trumpet player and her mother, Bernice Crow was a piano teacher.

The Rolling Stones in Concert at the Beacon Theatre - Outside Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Is Sheryl Crow married and does she have any children?

Sheryl has had several high-profile romantic relationships, including Eric Clapton and Owen Wilson.

She began dating cyclist Lance Armstrong in 2003, and announced their engagement in September 2005. However, they announced they had split a year later.

In May 2007, Sheryl announced on her website that she had adopted a boy called Wyatt who was born the previous month. Three years later, she announced that she had adopted another boy, named Levi.

She and her sons live in West Nashville, Tennessee.

Sheryl Crow and her sons Wyatt and Levi in 2012. Picture: Getty

Which musicians has Sheryl Crow worked with?

After recording backing vocals for big stars such as Stevie Wonder and Belinda Carlisle in the late eighties, Sheryl went on to release her own music with gradual success until her smash hit single 'All I Wanna Do' took the charts by storm in 1993.

After becoming a hugely successful singer/songwriter in her own right, Sheryl's star power took off and she found herself regularly performing solo and collaborating with other musical stars, for the next two decades.

Just some of her incredibly impressive collaborations include performing with the Rolling Stones, Prince, Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner and Sting.

The Rolling Stones In Concert. Picture: Getty

What is Sheryl Crow's net worth?

Sheryl Crow's net worth is an estimated $40 million.

While the American star is fiercely private about her personal life and unsurprisingly rarely discusses how much she is paid, she once famously said that a McDonald's jingle she sang in her very early career netted her $40,000 alone.

Sheryl Crow Live. Picture: Getty

What awards has Sheryl Crow won?

Sheryl has sold an amazing 50 million albums worldwide and has won nine Grammy Awards - with a total of 32 nominations.

Named by VH1 as one of the 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll in 2017, Sheryl is also an actress and has appeared in TV shows including 30 Rock, Cougar Town, One Tree Hill and Cop Rock.

What are Sheryl Crow's most famous songs?

'All I Wanna Do', released by Sheryl in 1993, is arguably one of her most famous hits. Inspired by a book of poems she found in a book shop by unknown writer Wyn Cooper, the song went in to be a worldwide hit earning both Sheryl and Wyn huge sums in royalties.

Other famous songs by the star include 'If It Makes You Happy', 'My Favourite Mistake' and the 1997 theme song for the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

Sheryl Crow released a greatest hits album in 2003 called The Very Best Of Sheryl Crow featuring a rework of Cat Stevens' 1960s song 'The First Cut Is The Deepest' becoming Sheryl's biggest radio hit since 'All I Wanna Do'.

'The First Cut Is The Deepest' won Sheryl two American Music Awards for Best Pop/Rock Artist and Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year, respectively.