Reba McEntire facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

24 March 2022, 18:06
Reba McEntire is one of the greatest country singers of all time.
In fact, she's so popular that she only needs to go by one name: Reba.
Often referred to as 'the Queen of Country', Reba has sold over 75 million records worldwide. She has had 25 number ones on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and has also been a successful actor in TV and film.
She starred in her own TV series Reba for six seasons, appeared in Tremors opposite Kevin Bacon, and also owns several businesses, including a clothing line.
Born with a natural singing ability, and encouraged by her mother, she and her siblings formed the Singing McEntires when she was young.
After studying to become a public school teacher, Reba was heard singing at a rodeo event by country artist Red Steagall. He soon helped Reba secure a country music recording contract in 1975, and the rest is history.
She became a true country star in the 1980s, and would have big hits with songs such as '(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven', 'I'm Not That Lonely Yet', 'Can't Even Get the Blues', 'One Promise Too Late', 'The Last One to Know' and 'Whoever's in New England'.
In 1991, Reba tragically lost eight of her band members in a plane crash in San Diego. The tragedy led to Reba's critically acclaimed album For My Broken Heart, which is still her highest-selling album.
Reba was born on March 28, 1955. She celebrated her 66th birthday in 2022.
She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and was raised on a ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma.
Reba was the third of four children born to parents Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. Her grandfather and father were world champion steer ropers.
Her mother had hopes of becoming a country singer, but instead became a public school teacher, librarian and secretary.
In 1976, Reba McEntire married steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles, who was 10 years older than her, and had two sons from a previous marriage. In 1987, they divorced.
In 1989, Reba married her manager and former steel guitar player Narvel Blackstock.
In 2015, Reba confirmed that she and Blackstock had been separated for a few months after 26 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized later that year.
In 2017, Reba began a relationship with photographer Anthony 'Skeeter" Lasuzzo, but they had separated in late 2019.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reba began dating film and TV actor Rex Linn.
From her marriage to Blackstock, Reba gained three stepchildren: Chassidy, Shawna, and Brandon.
Reba gave birth to a son, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, in February 1990.
Despite their divorce, Reba remains very close to her three stepchildren and the Blackstock family.
In 2013, her stepson Brandon Blackstock married singer Kelly Clarkson.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reba McEntire has an estimated net worth of $95 million.
