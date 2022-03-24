Reba McEntire facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

24 March 2022, 18:06

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire. Picture: Getty

Reba McEntire is one of the greatest country singers of all time.

In fact, she's so popular that she only needs to go by one name: Reba.

Often referred to as 'the Queen of Country', Reba has sold over 75 million records worldwide. She has had 25 number ones on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and has also been a successful actor in TV and film.

She starred in her own TV series Reba for six seasons, appeared in Tremors opposite Kevin Bacon, and also owns several businesses, including a clothing line.

Born with a natural singing ability, and encouraged by her mother, she and her siblings formed the Singing McEntires when she was young.

After studying to become a public school teacher, Reba was heard singing at a rodeo event by country artist Red Steagall. He soon helped Reba secure a country music recording contract in 1975, and the rest is history.

She became a true country star in the 1980s, and would have big hits with songs such as '(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven', 'I'm Not That Lonely Yet', 'Can't Even Get the Blues', 'One Promise Too Late', 'The Last One to Know' and 'Whoever's in New England'.

In 1991, Reba tragically lost eight of her band members in a plane crash in San Diego. The tragedy led to Reba's critically acclaimed album For My Broken Heart, which is still her highest-selling album.

  1. How old is Reba McEntire and where is she from?

    Reba McEntire performs in 1990
    Reba McEntire performs in 1990. Picture: Getty

    Reba was born on March 28, 1955. She celebrated her 66th birthday in 2022.

    She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and was raised on a ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma.

    Reba was the third of four children born to parents Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. Her grandfather and father were world champion steer ropers.

    Her mother had hopes of becoming a country singer, but instead became a public school teacher, librarian and secretary.

  2. Is Reba McEntire married?

    Reba McEntire and ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in 2015
    Reba McEntire and ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in 2015. Picture: Getty

    In 1976, Reba McEntire married steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles, who was 10 years older than her, and had two sons from a previous marriage. In 1987, they divorced.

    In 1989, Reba married her manager and former steel guitar player Narvel Blackstock.

    In 2015, Reba confirmed that she and Blackstock had been separated for a few months after 26 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized later that year.

    Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn in 2022
    Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn in 2022. Picture: Getty

    In 2017, Reba began a relationship with photographer Anthony 'Skeeter" Lasuzzo, but they had separated in late 2019.

    In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reba began dating film and TV actor Rex Linn.

  3. How many children does Reba McEntire have?

    Reba McEntire and Her Son Shelby
    Reba McEntire and Her Son Shelby. Picture: Getty

    From her marriage to Blackstock, Reba gained three stepchildren: Chassidy, Shawna, and Brandon.

    Reba gave birth to a son, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, in February 1990.

    Reba and Shelby in 2005
    Reba and Shelby in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Despite their divorce, Reba remains very close to her three stepchildren and the Blackstock family.

    In 2013, her stepson Brandon Blackstock married singer Kelly Clarkson.

  4. What is Reba McEntire's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reba McEntire has an estimated net worth of $95 million.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton will star in movie version of her new book produced by Reese Witherspoon

Dolly Parton

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3

Keith Urban facts: Country singer's wife, children, age, height and career revealed
Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her

Music

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs

Luke Combs surprises fans with shock Ed Sheeran duet at Country To Country

Ed Sheeran

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash facts: Country singer's wife, children, career and death explained

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Cher wins her Oscar for Moonstruck

When Cher cemented her astonishing career comeback by winning an Oscar in 1988

Music

Bryan Adams has an awkward interview moment

Bryan Adams doesn't want to talk about 'Summer of '69' in an awkward interview moment

Bryan Adams

Leona Lewis in 2018

Leona Lewis facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with stunning baby bump picture

Music

From left to right: Lisa Marie Presley with her father Elvis and mother Priscilla, ex-husband Michael Jackson and late son Benjamin Keough

The tragic life of Elvis' daughter: The story of Lisa Marie Presley's father, husband and son

Elvis Presley