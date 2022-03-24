Reba McEntire facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Reba McEntire is one of the greatest country singers of all time.

In fact, she's so popular that she only needs to go by one name: Reba.

Often referred to as 'the Queen of Country', Reba has sold over 75 million records worldwide. She has had 25 number ones on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and has also been a successful actor in TV and film.

She starred in her own TV series Reba for six seasons, appeared in Tremors opposite Kevin Bacon, and also owns several businesses, including a clothing line.

Born with a natural singing ability, and encouraged by her mother, she and her siblings formed the Singing McEntires when she was young.

After studying to become a public school teacher, Reba was heard singing at a rodeo event by country artist Red Steagall. He soon helped Reba secure a country music recording contract in 1975, and the rest is history.

She became a true country star in the 1980s, and would have big hits with songs such as '(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven', 'I'm Not That Lonely Yet', 'Can't Even Get the Blues', 'One Promise Too Late', 'The Last One to Know' and 'Whoever's in New England'.

In 1991, Reba tragically lost eight of her band members in a plane crash in San Diego. The tragedy led to Reba's critically acclaimed album For My Broken Heart, which is still her highest-selling album.