Reba McEntire reveals she is dating CSI actor Rex Linn: 'We're having a blast'

Reba McEntire reveals she is dating actor Rex Linn: 'We're having a blast'. Picture: Rex Linn • Instagram

By Rory O'Connor

Reba McEntire has revealed she is dating once again, after starting a romance with CSI: Miami and Better Call Saul actor Rex Linn.

The 63-year-old country singer told listeners how the pair had started dating just before lockdown began.

During the dating episode of her Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast, the country icon shared her big news.

Reba told co-star Melissa Peterman: "Yeah, yes I am [dating], a sweetheart of a guy. Rex Linn. We've been talking during the pandemic.

"We had dinner with Rex in... January? And then February on, it was the COVID pandemic.

"We were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that's a really good way to get to know people."

Reba continued: "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress.

"And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

Hearing the news for the first time, Melissa gushed: "I think you guys are real cute together."

Reba McEntire. Picture: PA

Noting that Reba normally keeps aspects of her life private, Reba replied: "I think it's very good to be selective when you want to talk about your private life, and he's very special.

"And since we're having a dating segment for the podcast - I think it's important for me to talk about Rex. And we're having a blast getting to know each other.

"At this point we're stable and it's been a very good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to."

Reba was previously married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015.

In 2017, she revealed that she was dating Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo, a photographer whom she met through her friend Kix Brooks. The pair had split up by late 2019.