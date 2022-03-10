Kelly Clarkson reaches divorce settlement with husband Brandon Blackstock

10 March 2022, 11:25

By Mayer Nissim

Kelly Clarkson married talent manager Brandon Blackstock back in 2013.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have reportedly settled their divorce case.

The couple met back in 2012 and married the following year. They have two children together, a daughter born in June 2014, and a son born in April 2016, while Brandon also has two other children from a previous relationship.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and the couple's divorce was finalised in August 2021.

According to TMZ, LA Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon has signed off on the terms of an agreed divorce settlement.

It reports that Kelly will have primary custody of the couple's two children, with Brandon initially looking after the children one weekend every month.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson. Picture: Alamy

Kelly will keep their Montana ranch, but Brandon will be able to live their until June as long as he pays his ex-wife rent of $12,500 a month (£9,500)

A judge previously ruled that the couple's prenuptial agreement was valid despite Brandon's challenges.

Kelly will reportedly pay Brandon $1.3 million (£985,000), as well as spousal support totalling $115,000 a month, but only until January 2024.

Despite only looking after their children for one weekend a month, Brandon will also receive $45,600 a month in child support to ensure his children can stay with him comfortably.

When the divorce was finalised, Kelly removed her husband's surname from her legal name.

She's now actually seeking to change her name to Kelly Brianne (with Brianne being her middle name), but worry not – she'll still be known as Kelly Clarkson professionally.

Kelly recently paid tribute to her hero Dolly Parton by singing 'I Will Always Love You' at the Academy of Country Music, which Dolly hosted.

The two artists recently collaborated on a new version of Dolly's classic '9 to 5'.

