Watch Kelly Clarkson's incredible cover of Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You'

8 March 2022, 10:32

By Mayer Nissim

"I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton hosted the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards ceremony last night (March 7), and one of the special guests paid tribute to the country icon with a stunning performance.

Kelly Clarkson gave an incredible rendition of 'I Will Always Love You' at the show, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Dolly Parton wrote 'I Will Always Love You' all the way back in 1973 – on the same day she wrote the equally magnificent 'Jolene'.

She released the song herself in 1974 and it was a massive hit, but it went to the next level when Whitney Houston covered it for her 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Her version spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and is one of the biggest-selling singles of all time.

"I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much – she would be proud of that," Dolly said of Kelly's performance.

"I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off – slinging snot in every direction and tears. But anyway, that was an amazing job!"

Kelly had previously confirmed her appearance at the show during a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. Picture: Getty

"I wanna let you in on something a little exciting that I'm super-stoked about," Kelly said.

"I'm going to be performing at the Academy of Country Music... and I'm super-stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting. I have a special tribute planned just for her."

To loud whoops, she added that the whole audience of that day's chatshow would be given tickets to Allegiant Stadium to see the performance in person.

Dolly and Kelly recently hooked up to record a new version of Dolly's '9 to 5' for the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 To 5.

As Dolly opened the show, she said: "I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we're going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment.

"Now I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

"So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?"

Kelly Clarkson sings 'I Will Always Love You'
Kelly Clarkson sings 'I Will Always Love You'. Picture: Getty

The full list of winners at the 2022 ACM awards was as follows:

Entertainer of the Year: Miranda Lambert

  • Female Artist of the Year: Carly Pearce
  • Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Album of the Year: Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
  • Single of the Year: 'If I Didn't Love You' – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
  • Song of the Year: 'Things a Man Oughta Know' - Lainey Wilson
  • New Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • New Male Artist of the Year: Parker McCollum
  • Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
  • Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Video of the Year: 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
  • Songwriter of the Year: Michael Hardy
  • Music Event of the Year: 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl' – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Dolly Parton "cried all night" after rejecting Elvis Presley's bid to sing 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton "cried all night" after rejecting Elvis Presley's bid to sing 'I Will Always Love You'
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have revamped the iconic song '9 To 5'. Photo: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson team up for new "haunting" version of '9 To 5'
Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's relationship

The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 56-year marriage, and their secret to long-lasting love

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Buble's romcom homage video

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video

Michael Bublé

Shania Twain's iconic music video

The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain

The Story of...

One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

The Story of... 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor

The Story of...

VH1 Divas Live

VH1 Divas: When Celine, Mariah, Aretha, Shania, Carole and Gloria teamed up for the ultimate concert

Music