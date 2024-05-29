Dolly Parton announces new album and new TV series about her family history (including her Welsh roots)

Dolly has announced her upcoming 50th album which will focus on her family history, with a docu-series announced.
Dolly has announced her upcoming 50th album which will focus on her family history, with a docu-series announced.

By Thomas Edward

Dolly doesn't stop.

Hot on the heels of her 2023 album, Rockstar, which saw the country legend collaborate with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Simon Le Bon, Dolly Parton is back with a new album.

What will remarkably be Dolly's 50th studio album is due on 15th November 2024, titled Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables.

Produced by Parton's cousin and touring band member Richie Owens, the album will also see the 'Jolene' singer collaborate with various members of her family.

It'll celebrate her illustrious heritage in country music and beyond, and will feature over 20 of her immediate and extended family, most of which are musicians in their own right.

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables will also be accompanied by a four-part docu-series exploring her family tree.

Dolly Parton (top right) with her immediate family in 1960. (© Nancy Barr / MediaPunch)
Dolly Parton (top right) with her immediate family in 1960.

"I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams," Dolly wrote on her official website for the announcement.

"My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey."

"I am honoured to spotlight our families' musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA," she added.

The full tracklist for Dolly's upcoming album will be revealed on 21st June 2024, but the album delves into Parton's family history.

It'll trace her paternal family and her mother's family, the Owens, from their beginnings in the United Kingdom to their migration to the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee where they reside today.

No release date or streaming platform for the docu-series has been announced yet, though it may see Dolly return to her Welsh ancestry which she gushed "feels like family".

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA will be the country legend's 50th album. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA will be the country legend's 50th album.

Dolly's niece Jada Star - who will also feature on the album - told The Sun that the '9 to 5' icon will return to Wales for a television special next year, hinting that Dolly will look into her Welsh ancestry.

Talking about the family-inspired album, Jada revealed: "It is an album that documents her whole life. It has been a huge undertaking which involves the whole family."

"It is an album she has produced with more than 30 tracks with over 20 family members. She sings with us on every track."

"The album covers songs written about her childhood, her mother and father, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, all the way to her nieces and nephews."

It'll also feature voice recordings of family members that have passed away, though won't be featuring Dolly's god-daughter Miley Cyrus.

