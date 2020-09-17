Paul McCartney facts: Age, net worth, wife and children revealed

We bring you everything you need to know about the ex-Beatle and most successful musician of all time...

How old is Paul McCartney? Paul McCartney was born in Liverpool on June 14, 1942 and is 77-years-old. His mother, Mary, was a nurse, his father, James, a firefighter and Paul had a little brother called Michael and a stepsister, Ruth. The singer, songwriter and producer found worldwide success as a vocalist and bassist for The Beatles and his songwriting collaboration with John Lennon is widely acknowledged as the most successful in musical history. Paul McCartney (left) pictured with The Beatles in 1967. Picture: Getty

Who is Paul McCartney's wife? Paul McCartney's wife is Nancy Shevell and they have been married since 2011. Nancy is Paul's third wife; The Beatle was married to Linda McCartney from 1969 until her untimely death from breast cancer in 1998, and his second marriage to Heather Mills in 2002 ended in an acrimonious divorce in 2008.