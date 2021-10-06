How many kids do The Beatles have, and who are they?

The Beatles' children Julian Lennon, Stella McCartney, and Dhani Harrison. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Together, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were the most famous musical group in music history: The Beatles.

It's difficult to ignore The Beatles' cultural legacy and the impact it had on popular music during the Fab Four's decade tenure between 1960 and 1970.

The Liverpudlians accumulated massive wealth and immense success throughout their careers, but also had plenty of children between them to share that success with.

They were stepdads to Heather McCartney (Paul), Kyoko Chan Cox (John), Francesca and Gianni Gregorini (Ringo) and Arlen Blakeman (Paul), but had ten biological children in total.

In order of eldest to youngest, here's the list of the Beatles' kids:

Julian Lennon: Born 8th April 1963

Julian Lennon attends the photocall during the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 23, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Julian (Charles John) Lennon is John Lennon's son from his first marriage to Cynthia Powell, who wed in 1962 after discovering she was pregnant with their son. After John met Yoko Ono in 1968 he divorced Cynthia and sadly didn't have the greatest relationship with Julian from then onwards.

Julian became a successful musician in his own right - the first Beatles offspring to do so - with a string of hits in the 1980s including 'Too Late For Goodbyes' and 'Saltwater', with a new album slated for release in 2021.

Zak Starkey: Born 13th September 1965

Zak Starkey of The Who performs on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Zak (Richard) Starkey was Ringo Starr's firstborn with his wife Maureen Cox.

The Who drummer Keith Moon gifted Zak his first drum kit, and now coincidentally he has been the legendary rock band's touring drummer for nearly a quarter of a century, alongside a successful musical career playing drums for Oasis, Johnny Marr, Paul Weller, and The Waterboys.

Ringo Starr became the first Beatle grandfather and great-grandfather, after Zak's daughter Tatia (who is a musician herself) gave birth to Stone Zakomo Low in August 2016.

Jason Starkey: Born 19th August 1967

Jason Starkey and Flora Evans attend the Teen Cancer America Fundraiser hosted by Darren Strowger, Roger Daltrey and Rebecca Rothstein on October 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Jason Starkey was Ringo Starr and Maureen Cox's second child. After the couple divorced when Jason was at the age of 7, he became a bit of a problem child and had some brushes with the law during his teens before hitting the straight and narrow.

He also played drums like his father and older brother for several bands during the 1980s, but later became a road manager and photographer. He also commented on his lineage, saying: "Being Ringo Starr's son is the biggest drag of my life. It's a total pain."

Jason has three children with his wife, designer Flora Evans Starkey.

Mary McCartney: Born 28th August 1969

Mary McCartney attends a party celebrating Edward Enninful's one year anniversary as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue at The National Portrait Gallery on November 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The first of Paul McCartney's biological children with Linda McCartney, Mary (Anna) McCartney was born in 1969. To fans of The Beatles' music, she's arguably most recognised as the baby nestled within Macca's furry coat on the back cover of his debut solo album McCartney.

Linda in fact took that photograph, and Mary followed in her mother's footsteps to become a photographer herself.

She has four children and has been married twice.

Lee Starkey: Born 11 November 1970

Lee Starkey attends the Dior Sessions book launch on October 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior Couture). Picture: Getty

Lee Starkey was the final of Ringo Starr's children with Maureen Cox. By the time she was born The Beatles had already broken up, and Starr's relationship with Cox began to fracture.

A successful fashion designer, Lee battled and overcame two brain tumours, one at the age of 24 and again at the age of 31. She then went on to have triplets in 2009.

Stella McCartney: Born 13 September 1971

Stella McCartney attends the 4th Annual WWD Honors at Intercontinental New York Barclay on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Stella (Nina) McCartney OBE is Paul and Linda's second daughter, and has had an immensely successful career in fashion. She has promoted the use of animal-free alternatives in her own fashion lines, and has been a dedicated vegetarian like her parents.

One of her most notable achievements was designing the British Olympians athletic wear for the London 2021 Olympics.

In the past, Stella has openly criticised her dad's previous partner Heather Mills.

Sean Lennon: Born 9 October 1975

Sean Ono Lennon At Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony In Honor Of Father John Lennon's 80th Birthday on October 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for UMe). Picture: Getty

Sean (Taro Ono) Lennon is the first and only child John had with Yoko Ono. John took a break from music after his birth to spend more time with Sean and inspired the song 'Beautiful Boy' which appeared on John's final album before his death, Double Fantasy.

Sean has gone on to have a successful career as a musician, playing in numerous bands and collaborating with the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Mark Ronson.

James McCartney: Born 12 September 1977

James McCartney (L) and Zak Starkey attend the launch of "Issues", a new album by SSHH in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, at The Box on September 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

James (Louis) McCartney is the only son that Paul had with Linda. He spent much of his younger life on the road with his parents, and became a musician himself taking after his father.

It wasn't until 2013 when he would release a solo album Me however, having appeared on a handful of his dad's records.

He started a media meltdown after hinting there would be a reunion between with their sons, himself, Sean Lennon, and Dhani Harrison.

Dhani Harrison: Born 1st August 1978

Sola Harrison (L) and musician Dhani Harrison attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Dhani Harrison is the only child George Harrison had with his long-term wife Olivia. His father's likeness is uncanny.

Named after the sixth and seventh notes in the Indian music scale, Dhani also went on to have a musical career, helping Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne complete George's final album Brainwashed after his death in 2001.

He has also started numerous bands that have achieved moderate success, and appeared throughout the Concert For George in tribute to his father in 2002.

Beatrice McCartney: Born 28th October 2003

Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter, Beatrice McCartney, are seen on December 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Beatrice McCartney is the daughter of Paul and his ex-wife Heather Mills. They share custody of Beatrice after their divorce in 2006.

Beatrice was the flower girl at her father's wedding to Nancy Shevell in 2011.