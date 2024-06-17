Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back tour to the UK this December - dates, tickets and venues revealed

Got Back Tour, Foro Sol, Mexico City, 16th November 2023. Picture: © 2023 Paul McCartney under exclusive licence to MPL Archive LLP / Photographer: MJ Kim

By Tom Eames

Sir Paul McCartney has announced huge tour dates in the UK for later this year.

Paul McCartney is set to bring his acclaimed Got Back Tour to the UK this December, fulfilling his promise to perform in his home country once again, as he declared during his last show here in 2022.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, June 21, at 10am.

Paul expressed his excitement, saying: “I'm excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It's always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It's going to be an amazing end to the year. Let's get set to party. I can't wait to see you.”

As one of the most successful singer-songwriters and performers in history, McCartney has crafted a music catalogue that is beloved worldwide. With timeless hits such as ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, and ‘Let It Be’, the Paul McCartney live experience is an unparalleled rock show.

Got Back Tour, Mané Garrincha Stadium, Brasília, 30th November 2023. Picture: © 2023 Paul McCartney under exclusive licence to MPL Archive LLP / Photographer: MJ Kim

Fans can look forward to hours of musical magic, featuring dozens of songs from McCartney’s solo career, his time with Wings, and of course, his legendary work with The Beatles. These songs have formed the soundtrack of countless lives over the past six decades.

This upcoming tour marks McCartney’s first UK performances since his iconic Glastonbury headlining set in 2022. His last show in London was at The O2 in 2018, and his previous Manchester performance was in 2011 at the Manchester Evening News Arena. These UK shows will cap off the Got Back tour's 2024 dates.

Got Back Tour, Mrv Arena, Belo Horizonte, 3rd December 2023. Picture: © 2023 Paul McCartney under exclusive licence to MPL Archive LLP / Photographer: MJ Kim

In addition to his UK dates, McCartney has announced his first 2024 live performances, which include stops in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Peru this October. He also revealed new dates for shows in France and Spain.

The Got Back tour initially launched in 2022, with McCartney completing 16 monumental shows across the United States before his historic Glastonbury performance. In 2023, the tour continued with 18 shows as McCartney rocked audiences in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

With his return to the UK, fans can expect an unforgettable end to 2024, filled with classic hits and new memories created by one of music's greatest legends.

The European dates are:

Wednesday 4th December - La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Thursday 5th December - La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Monday 9th December - Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

Tuesday 10th December - Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

Saturday 14th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Sunday 15th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 18th December - The O2, London, UK

Thursday 19th December - The O2, London, UK