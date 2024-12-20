Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr treat fans to surprise Beatles reunion – watch

Paul and Ringo performed two Beatles track together on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Beatles’ Paul and Ringo reunited on the final night of Paul’s Got Back 2024 tour.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have reunited to play together once more.

The Beatles’ two surviving stars treated fans at the final night of Paul’s Got Back Tour 2024 to two songs from the Beatles back-catalogue, first ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ and then ‘Helter Skelter’.

Inviting Ringo onto the stage at the O2 in London, Paul told fans: “We’ve got another surprise for you. Bring to the stage the mighty, the one and only, Mr Ringo Starr!”

Paul McCartney playing with Ringo Starr. Something I'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/eKwk3Rkd53 — Simon Cardy (@CardySimon) December 19, 2024

After inviting Ringo onto the stage, Paul asked him: “Should we rock?"

Ringo, who was seen enjoying Paul's show from the VIP area earlier on said he had already rocked that evening. "Okay, get on your kit lad!” Paul said, leading Ringo to the drums.

Many fans captured the moment the two famous bandmates began playing together again and posted the footage to social media.

Paul McCartney singing and playing the bass, and Ringo Starr playing the drums. It's just how it's meant to be. pic.twitter.com/xxirL6x5aL — Mae 🍓 (@oblabeatles) December 20, 2024

Once Paul and Ringo had finished their short set together, Ringo signed off telling the crowd and his friend: “Give it up. I’m off now but I’ve had a great night.

“It’s fantastic, playing with me old mate, but there comes a time when we’ve got to go home. All that remains to be said, I’ll see you next time.”

Fans present at the 82-year-old’s final gig of the year were also treated to more surprises throughout the evening.

In addition to Ringo, Paul also invited another special guest – The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood to the stage to play a rendition of ‘Get Back’.

Paul was in a celebratory mood yesterday night (December 19), as the gig saw him reunited with an old bass guitar which was stolen from him over 50 years ago.

Showing off the instrument, which was recovered in February 2024, to fans at the arena, the ‘Hey Jude’ singer said: “I haven’t played it in 50 years.

“And what is more,” Macca added, “We’ve got a special guest for you here. A Rolling Stone: Ronnie Wood!”