Ringo Starr to host country concert at the Ryman with Sheryl Crow and Jack White

15 January 2025, 10:04

Ringo Starr to host country concert at the Ryman with Sheryl Crow and Jack White – all the details
Ringo Starr to host country concert at the Ryman with Sheryl Crow and Jack White – all the details. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Proceeds from the two-hour country special will go to those affected by the LA wildfires.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has announced a special country concert featuring Sheryl Crow and Jack White at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Alongside Crow and White, Ringo will also be joined by Brenda Lee, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Mickey Guyton, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Billy Strings, The War and Treaty, Larkin Poe and Molly Tuttle. More guests are to be announced at a later date.

The two-hour show is being filmed over two nights. It was taped last night (January 14) and will be recorded this evening (January 15).

Proceeds from Ringo & Friends At The Ryman will be donated to the American Red Cross and those affected by the wildfires in LA.

Last week Ringo Starr released his twenty-first studio album, Look Up.
Last week Ringo Starr released his twenty-first studio album, Look Up. Picture: Ringo Starr

“It is always a thrill to play the Ryman, and this time we are going country!” Starr told The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Producer] T Bone [Burnett] has put together a great show. I’m excited to hear my songs done in a country vein and to play with this incredible group of musicians. It will be two nights of peace, love and country music.”

How can I watch Ringo & Friends At The Ryman?

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman will air on the US channel CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The date the concert will air has not yet been released.

The show will also explore the influence of country music in Ringo's life, his time in the Beatles, and his experience of being a solo artist.

Musical guests will share their own stories, too, centering around Starr's impact on their own music.

It was just last week when the musician released his twenty-first studio album, Look Up.

The country record features 11 original songs which were recorded in Nashville and LA.

Ringo Starr praises Paul McCartney’s genius

More from The Beatles

See more More from The Beatles

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Paul and Ringo performing on stage

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr treat fans to surprise Beatles reunion – watch

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies
The Bee Gees play a Beatles medley on The Midnight Special

When the Bee Gees performed a stunning medley of Beatles classics

Bee Gees

Ringo Starr and Alison Krauss

Listen to Ringo Starr's new country collaboration with Alison Krauss

Country

Did George Harrison have an affair with Madonna?

Did George Harrison have a relationship with Madonna?

Madonna

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Linda Nolan in 2016

Linda Nolan facts: Singer's death, husband, and career explained

Music

Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan dies aged 65, surrounded by family

Music

Rod Stewart and David Schwimmer

Crazy moment Rod Stewart was served divorce papers by David Schwimmer explained

Rod Stewart

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil, Celine Dion, and Celine with her three sons.

Celine Dion shares rare photo with her three sons in heartwarming tribute to late husband

Celine Dion

Carrie Underwood smiling and with her husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood facts: Country singer’s age, songs, husband and more

Fact Profiles

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents