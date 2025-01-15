Ringo Starr to host country concert at the Ryman with Sheryl Crow and Jack White

By Sian Hamer

Proceeds from the two-hour country special will go to those affected by the LA wildfires.

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has announced a special country concert featuring Sheryl Crow and Jack White at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Alongside Crow and White, Ringo will also be joined by Brenda Lee, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Mickey Guyton, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Billy Strings, The War and Treaty, Larkin Poe and Molly Tuttle. More guests are to be announced at a later date.

The two-hour show is being filmed over two nights. It was taped last night (January 14) and will be recorded this evening (January 15).

Proceeds from Ringo & Friends At The Ryman will be donated to the American Red Cross and those affected by the wildfires in LA.

“It is always a thrill to play the Ryman, and this time we are going country!” Starr told The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Producer] T Bone [Burnett] has put together a great show. I’m excited to hear my songs done in a country vein and to play with this incredible group of musicians. It will be two nights of peace, love and country music.”

How can I watch Ringo & Friends At The Ryman?

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman will air on the US channel CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The date the concert will air has not yet been released.

The show will also explore the influence of country music in Ringo's life, his time in the Beatles, and his experience of being a solo artist.

Musical guests will share their own stories, too, centering around Starr's impact on their own music.

It was just last week when the musician released his twenty-first studio album, Look Up.

The country record features 11 original songs which were recorded in Nashville and LA.