Sir Anthony Hopkins issues emotional statement after losing home in LA wildfires

14 January 2025, 13:27

Sir Anthony Hopkins and a fire in LA's Pacific Palisades.
Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of many who have lost their homes as a result of this January's devastating fires. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Silence of the Lambs actor’s Los Angeles home was lost after fires engulfed the Pacific Palisades area last week.

Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared an emotional statement following the heartbreaking loss of his and many others’ homes in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, the Welsh actor shared: “As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it’s important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give.”

LA’s still ongoing wildfires have so far claimed the lives of at least 25 people, and are believed to have burned over an area of roughly 60 square miles.

Nearly 180,000 people have been asked to evacuate their homes as a result of the fires, which firefighters have been struggling to contain as a result of bad weather and other factors caused by climate change.

Tragically for Sir Anthony, LA’s recent wildfires are not the first time the veteran actor has lost a home due to fire.

In 2000, the Hannibal star lost his London home due to a fire that broke out there while he was living in Los Angeles.

And in 2018, Sir Anthony came close to losing his Malibu home as a result of the Woolsey wildfire which burnt down some of his neighbours’ properties.

Sir Anthony's LA neighbourhood was devastated by the current wildfires.
Sir Anthony's LA neighbourhood was devastated by the current wildfires. Picture: Getty

The 87-year-old's Pacific Palisades property was bought by the star for $6 million (£4.9 million) in 2021 after he sold his Malibu mansion for $10.5 million (£8.6 million) earlier that year.

Sir Anthony’s message to followers on social media this week shows the star’s remarkable strength in the face of the tragedy of losing his home.

Just a fortnight ago, the actor took to social media to share an inspirational message of personal achievement as he celebrated 49 years since he quit drinking and became sober.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” Sir Anthony said in the emotional social media video.

“I was having such fun. But then I realized I was in big, big trouble,” he continued. “Having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine – but if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help.”

The actor encouraged fans to seek out this help if needed, stressing they are not alone.

“Get some help. There’s plenty of help around... I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me... I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I’ve had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs...

“So if you have a problem, you know where to go. Phone any intergroup, 12-step program, whatever you can do. Because it is a killer," Anthony advised.

