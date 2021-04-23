Anthony Hopkins facts: Actor's age, wife, children and best movies revealed

Sir Anthony Hopkins. Picture: Getty

Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the UK's finest ever actors, with his TV and movie roles earning him praise and fans around the world.

Welsh actor, director, producer, composer, and painter Sir Anthony Hopkins has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, and two Emmys.

In 1993, he was knighted by the Queen for services to the arts, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement in 2008.

After graduating from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in 1957, Sir Anthony trained at RADA in London, and was spotted by Laurence Olivier, who invited him to join the Royal National Theatre in 1965.

In 1968, Sir Anthony began getting attention in film, playing Richard the Lionheart in The Lion in Winter. Richard Attenborough called him "the greatest actor of his generation."

Anthony Hopkins in 1971. Picture: Getty

In 1991, he played the villainous Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, winning the Academy Award for Best Actor. Other movies include The Elephant Man, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, Meet Joe Black, The Mask of Zorro, Mission Impossible II, and Thor.

He has also been nominated for five other Academy Awards for the films The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, The Two Popes, and 2020's The Father, the latter of which made him the oldest Best Actor nominee ever.