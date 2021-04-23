Anthony Hopkins facts: Actor's age, wife, children and best movies revealed

23 April 2021, 16:46

Sir Anthony Hopkins
Sir Anthony Hopkins. Picture: Getty

Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the UK's finest ever actors, with his TV and movie roles earning him praise and fans around the world.

Welsh actor, director, producer, composer, and painter Sir Anthony Hopkins has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, and two Emmys.

In 1993, he was knighted by the Queen for services to the arts, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement in 2008.

After graduating from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in 1957, Sir Anthony trained at RADA in London, and was spotted by Laurence Olivier, who invited him to join the Royal National Theatre in 1965.

In 1968, Sir Anthony began getting attention in film, playing Richard the Lionheart in The Lion in Winter. Richard Attenborough called him "the greatest actor of his generation."

Anthony Hopkins in 1971
Anthony Hopkins in 1971. Picture: Getty

In 1991, he played the villainous Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, winning the Academy Award for Best Actor. Other movies include The Elephant Man, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, Meet Joe Black, The Mask of Zorro, Mission Impossible II, and Thor.

He has also been nominated for five other Academy Awards for the films The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, The Two Popes, and 2020's The Father, the latter of which made him the oldest Best Actor nominee ever.

  1. How old is Anthony Hopkins and where is he from?

    Full name Philip Anthony Hopkins, he was born in Port Talbot, Wales, on December 31, 1937. He celebrated his 83rd birthday in 2020.

    He was the son of Annie Muriel (née Yeates) and baker Richard Arthur Hopkins.

    Sir Anthony has said that his father's working-class values have always played a role in his life: "Whenever I get a feeling that I may be special or different, I think of my father and I remember his hands – his hardened, broken hands."

  2. Who is Anthony Hopkins' wife?

    Anthony Hopkins with second wife Jennifer Lynton in 1979
    Anthony Hopkins with second wife Jennifer Lynton in 1979. Picture: Getty
    Anthony Hopkins with wife Stella Arroyave
    Anthony Hopkins with wife Stella Arroyave. Picture: Getty

    Sir Anthony Hopkins has been married three times.

    He was first married to Petronella Barker from 1966 to 1972, and then Jennifer Lynton from 1973 to 2002.

    He has been married to partner Stella Arroyave since 2003.

  3. How many children does Anthony Hopkins have?

    Anthony Hopkins and Abigail Hopkins in the 1990s
    Anthony Hopkins and Abigail Hopkins in the 1990s. Picture: Getty

    Anthony Hopkins has a daughter: actress and singer Abigail Hopkins, who born in 1968, from his first marriage.

    However, the two are estranged. When asked if he had any grandchildren, he said: "I don't have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, 'Get on with your life.'

    "People make choices. I don't care one way or the other."

    Abigail Hopkins in 2012
    Abigail Hopkins in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Jazz artist and actor Abigail told the Telegraph in 2006: "I would see him, but maybe once a year. There is a little bit of sadness but I have to get on with my life.

    "It has always been like that. See him, and then not. Then, when I was 16, there was some row."

    The pair reconciled in the 1990s, but are now said to not be on speaking terms.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Elton John's iconic music video for 'I'm Still Standing' was recreated in 2019 for the Oscar-winning 2019 movie Rocketman – to incredible effect.

Elton John's video for 'I'm Still Standing' compared with 2019's Rocketman in incredible side-by-side recreation

Elton John

It was later revealed that while Diana's dance with Travolta is now lauded as one of the most famous of all time, it almost didn't happen: The Princess, it seemed, had her eye on someone else for the iconic spin across the dancefloor.

The fascinating true story behind Princess Diana and John Travolta's infamous dance

Royals

Boy George is looking for a young actor to play him in a movie

Boy George gives huge update on his 'Karma Chameleon' biopic and is looking for actor to play him

Boy George

Outtake footage The footage shows Patrick Swayze (Johnny Castle) and Jennifer Grey (Baby Houseman) as the duo made mistakes and mess around while filming Dirty Dancing..

Dirty Dancing outtakes: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey can't stop laughing in unseen film bloopers
John Travolta shares tribute to late son Jett on social media

John Travolta shares moving tribute to late son Jett on his 29th birthday

More on Smooth

George Michael rehearses Queen's 'Somebody To Love' as David Bowie and Seal watch on

George Michael impressing David Bowie and Seal with Freddie Mercury song is so powerful - video

George Michael

Singing sensation Tom Jones, who was married to his wife for 59 years, appeared on The One Show and told an emotional story of what she told him on her deathbed.

Tom Jones reveals the life changing advice his wife of 59 years gave him on her deathbed

Tom Jones

Les McKeown Of The Bay City Rollers

Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown has died, aged 65

Music

The Story of... 'Hello' by Lionel Richie

The Story of... 'Hello' by Lionel Richie

The Story of...

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Elvis Presley

In a new interview with Metro, Tom Jones discusses fame, ageing and and the proudest moment of his career.

Sir Tom Jones reveals how he really feels about ageing and the proudest moment of his 60 year career

Tom Jones