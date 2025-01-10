Take That’s Mark Owen and family forced to evacuate due to LA fires – all details

Mark Owen and his family have had to evacuate their home as a result of the wildfires burning in LA County. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Mark’s wife Emma Owen took to social media to give friends, fans and family an update on their situation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Take That’s Mark Owen and his family have had to evacuate their Los Angeles home as a result of the fires which continue to rage across the Pacific Palisades area.

At least ten people have died so far in the out-of-control wildfires which are burning ferociously across areas of Los Angeles County, California.

Nearly 180,000 LA residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a result of the fires, which LA County’s Fire service are struggling to contain as a result of high winds and other issues caused by climate change.

Several wildfires are burning in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Mark, his wife Emma Owen, their three children and the family’s animals evacuated their home earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram to reveal their situation, Emma shared that the family “woke up to helicopters, thick black smoke, winds howling, and the uncertainty that our house would survive” on Wednesday, January 8.

On Thursday, the life and spiritual coach returned to her social media account to further update everyone on how she, Mark and the rest of their family were doing.

Mark Owen's wife issues update amid LA fires

Addressing everyone who had been in touch with concern and well wishes, Emma said in her video post: “Just to let you know that we are safe, we are still safe, myself and the girls are at a hotel with the two smaller dogs and the hamsters.

“Mark is at his music studio with the two bigger dogs and the cats, we have so many animals. We managed to get the horse to safety, although the horse might have to be rescued again because where they were moved to is now under threat.

“Elwood and his girlfriend were at his girlfriend’s house and that area got evacuated so they're now with other friends. I can't wait to have my family all back together again,” she added.

Mark and Emma together at the Music Industry Trusts Awards in 2012. Picture: Alamy

While the family are thankful to all be safe from the wildfires, Emma admitted they, like so many of LA’s residents, remain “exhausted” by the stress of the ongoing situation.

With their house still under threat and the fires “still raging” Emma shared that no one is sleeping because of the need to keep up-to-date with the latest on the fires.

“So that's the most exhausting bit – constantly looking online to see if your house is gone," she said.

The threat of looters stealing items from the homes of those who evacuated is also another upsetting stress for those affected by the fires in the Pacific Palisades.

“Can you believe people are looting at this time? What is wrong with humanity?” Emma disappointedly reflected in her video.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter’s wife signed off her message by admitting: “I’m trying to stay in this moment, because if I go into tomorrow or the long term that's when I will break down.”

Later on Thursday, Emma took to Instagram again with another update on the family's situation due to the fires, which can be watched below.