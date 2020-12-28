Mark Owen facts: Take That singer's wife, height, children, songs and more revealed

28 December 2020, 14:36

Mark Owen
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Mark Owen has been a member of one of the world's biggest pop bands since he was a teenager.

Here's all the big facts about the Take That singer-songwriter every fan should know:

  1. Who is Mark Owen?

    Mark Owen is a member of Take That, currently alongside Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, and previously Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

    He has often performed lead vocals on some of Take That's biggest hits, including 'Babe', 'Shine' and 'Hold Up a Light'.

    He has also had a career as a solo artist, releasing four albums, and his biggest hit single 'Four Minute Warning'.

  2. Mark Owen age: How old is he?

    Mark Owen was born on January 27, 1972. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2020.

    He was born in Oldham, Lancashire. He lived in a small council house with his mother Mary, his father Keith, brother Daniel and sister Tracey.

    His father was a decorator, and later worked at a police station. His mother was a supervisor in a bakery in Oldham.

  3. Mark Owen wife: Is he married and how many children does he have?

    Mark Owen and Emma Ferguson in 2013
    Mark Owen and Emma Ferguson in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Mark is married to actress Emma Ferguson, who is best known for her starring role in the series Mile High.

    Emma and Mark met in 2004, and were engaged in 2006. They married in November 2009 at a church in Cawdor, Scotland.

    They have a son and two daughters together: a son, Elwood Jack, born in 2006, and two daughters, Willow Rose, born in 2008, and Fox India, born in 2012.

  4. Mark Owen height: How tall is he?

    Mark Owen is thought to be around 5ft 5 (165.1 cm) tall, according to CelebHeights, and is the shortest of the Take That boys.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever

Jason Orange

Where is Jason Orange now? Take That singer's age, partner, net worth and more facts

Features

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Robbie Williams

Howard Donald

Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children and height revealed
Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!

Music

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

ABBA

George Harrison

George Harrison facts: Beatles singer's family, wife, children, songs and death explained

Beatles

John Lennon

John Lennon facts: Beatles singer's age, wife, children, parents and more revealed

John Lennon

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, children and net worth revealed

Adele

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Anni-Frid Lyngstad facts: ABBA singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

ABBA