Mark Owen facts: Take That singer's wife, height, children, songs and more revealed

Mark Owen has been a member of one of the world's biggest pop bands since he was a teenager.

Here's all the big facts about the Take That singer-songwriter every fan should know:

Who is Mark Owen? Mark Owen is a member of Take That, currently alongside Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, and previously Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. He has often performed lead vocals on some of Take That's biggest hits, including 'Babe', 'Shine' and 'Hold Up a Light'. He has also had a career as a solo artist, releasing four albums, and his biggest hit single 'Four Minute Warning'.

Mark Owen age: How old is he? Mark Owen was born on January 27, 1972. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2020. He was born in Oldham, Lancashire. He lived in a small council house with his mother Mary, his father Keith, brother Daniel and sister Tracey. His father was a decorator, and later worked at a police station. His mother was a supervisor in a bakery in Oldham.

Mark Owen wife: Is he married and how many children does he have? Mark Owen and Emma Ferguson in 2013. Picture: Getty Mark is married to actress Emma Ferguson, who is best known for her starring role in the series Mile High. Emma and Mark met in 2004, and were engaged in 2006. They married in November 2009 at a church in Cawdor, Scotland. They have a son and two daughters together: a son, Elwood Jack, born in 2006, and two daughters, Willow Rose, born in 2008, and Fox India, born in 2012.