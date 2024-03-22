The Global Awards: Elton John and Take That among winners for 2024

Elton John is among the Global Awards 2024 winners. Picture: Global

By Tom Eames

Global can today (Friday, March 22) reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with RAYE and Calvin Harris picking up THREE awards each.

In its seventh successive year, The Global Awards brings together and celebrates Global’s radio stations and platforms – including Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, and Global Player – as well some of the biggest stars and creators across music, entertainment and podcasting. Today, Global is excited to reveal the 2024 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Having concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour – the last of his illustrious, 50-year career – in 2023, Elton John was named Global Legend at this year’s Global Awards.

Elton said: "Thank you so much to Global for this award and all the amazing support across your radio stations. And thank you so much to all the listeners for letting my songs soundtrack your days, after all these years it's still a thrill to hear my songs on the radio."

US and international superstar Taylor Swift is also celebrating, having scooped the award for Best Female, while Take That win Best Group and organist and conductor Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical.

To round off her recent record-breaking haul at the BRIT Awards, RAYE wins three awards including Best Pop and Best British Act at The Global Awards 2024, while her collaboration with Cassö and D-Block Europe on ‘PRADA’ wins Best Song.

After enjoying another stellar year in his career, Calvin Harris also walks away with three Global Awards, including Best Male, and Best Dance. Calvin also wins Most Played for his track ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding, which spent two consecutive weeks at number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 by Global.

Elton John wins Global Legend. Picture: Global

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been crowned Rising Star, acknowledging her breakthrough year in 2023, which saw her make waves with her album, Think Later.

Meanwhile, Central Cee scooped the award for Best Hip Hop & RnB for the second year in a row, and American rock band Foo Fighters were crowned Best Rock & Indie.

My Therapist Ghosted Me, which sees Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally give unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on a plethora of issues, was awarded Best Podcast.

Voted by listeners on Global Player, Jung Kook was crowned the winner of the Best Fans category.

Take That win Best Group. Picture: Global/Take That

Commenting on taking home a trio of Global Awards trophies, RAYE said: “I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”

Another triple-winner, Calvin Harris, said: “Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers!”

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023

THE WINNERS (categories judged by industry panel)

MOST PLAYED 2023

CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’

BEST SONG

CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’

BEST MALE

CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE

TAYLOR SWIFT

BEST GROUP

TAKE THAT

BEST POP

RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT

RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL

ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE

FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE

CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND

ELTON JOHN

RISING STAR

TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS

JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME