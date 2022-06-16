Ellie Goulding facts: Singer's age, songs, husband and children revealed

Ellie Goulding took the music scene by storm in 2010, and has continued to sell millions of records worldwide.

Ellie Goulding is one of the most successful British singer-songwriters of the last few years and her music has only gone from strength to strength.

Here are all the important facts every fan should know:

Who is Ellie Goulding and how old is she? Ellie Goulding pictured in May 2022. Picture: Getty Ellie Jane Goulding is an English singer and songwriter. The singer was born on December 30, 1986 in Herefordshire to Arthur and Tracey Goulding. She celebrated her 36th birthday in 2021. She started writing songs at the age of nine and she was spotted by her manager, Jamie Lilywhite, in her final year studying Drama and Theatre Studies at the University of Kent. Ellie signed to Polydor records in 2009, won the Critics' Choice Award at the Brit Awards in 2010 and released her first album, Lights, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 850,000 copies in the UK alone. The star has since released two more albums, Halcyon and Delirium, and has won 19 awards from 66 nominations including four London BMI Awards, a Q award and a Grammy nomination.

Ellie Goulding songs: What are her biggest hits? Ellie Goulding has had a plethora of big name hits, including: - 'Lights'

- 'Your Song' (Elton John cover)

- 'Love Me Like You Do'

- 'Starry Eyes'

- 'Still Falling For You'

- 'On My Mind'

- 'Burn'

What is Ellie Goulding's relationship with the royal family? Ellie Goulding and Prince Harry pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty Ellie Goulding has a longstanding relationship with the royal family. The singer is rumoured to have dated Prince Harry and is close firneds with Princess Eugenie. The star famously sang Elton John's hit 'Your Song' at the 2011 wedding reception of Kate Middleton and Prince William and in 2016 opened up about the exoerience. "I mean, talking about scary… I was so nervous that my hands were shaking like this [she shakes her hands]," Goulding told Australian Vogue in 2016. "That was one of my memories, I remember looking down and just seeing this. Chris, my pianist, I looked over at him and he looks at me like, 'Literally, you have just s— yourself." The singer also revealed she doubted she thought she was just a 'decoy'. "I thought I was a decoy," she said. "I thought I was a decoy for someone else. It could happen! At the time, [Lady] Gaga was everywhere, and rightly so, she was killing it, and you know, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and then, you know, me."

Ellie Goulding husband: Is she married? Ellie Goulding married her husband Caspar Jopling at York Minster on 31 August 2019 (pictured). Picture: Alamy Ellie Goulding married her husband Caspar Jopling at York Minster on 31 August 2019. Prior to marrying Jopling the singer had been in high profile relationships with a variety of stars. Alongside her rumoured romance with Prince Harry, Goulding had also dated DJ Greg James, DJ Skrillex, Dougie Poynter of band McFly and actor Jeremy Irvine.