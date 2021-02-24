Ellie Goulding announces surprise pregnancy with first child, and is already 30 weeks gone

24 February 2021, 13:59

Ellie Goulding announces surprise pregnancy with first child
Ellie Goulding announces surprise pregnancy with first child. Picture: Instagram / @elliegoulding / Getty

By Sian Moore

The singer and husband Caspar Jopling, who tied the knot in 2019, are expecting their first child together.

Ellie Goulding is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling, and is already 30 weeks pregnant.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer made the surprise announcement in a recent interview with Vogue, telling the publication how she discovered she was pregnant while celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary.

She revealed she had "no idea" that she was already expecting when she made her last major public appearance in August for a live-streamed show at the V&A Museum.

The 34-year-old said: "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality."

Read more: Ellie Goulding shares beautiful tribute and unseen pictures from her star-studded wedding

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling on their wedding day in 2019.
Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling on their wedding day in 2019. Picture: Getty

Ellie continued: "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human.

"I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."

Read more: Have you heard Ellie Goulding's lovely cover of Don McLean's 'Vincent'?

Goulding also opened up about the emotional impact of being pregnant during a pandemic in the interview.

"You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely," she said.

Ellie Goulding is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling
Ellie Goulding is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling. Picture: Getty

The singer wed the art dealer in a star-studded ceremony at York Minister on August 31, 2019, after dating for two years.

300 people attended the couple's big day, with the likes of Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, and James Blunt on the invite list.

