Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome first baby with super cute name: ‘We are floating with love’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first baby together. Picture: PA • Instagram

By Rory O'Connor

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, the singer and actor have announced on Instagram.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl this morning and revealed the name they have chosen.

Katy and Orlando have named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom and posted a sweet snap of all three of them holding hands.

This is Katy’s first child and Orlando’s second after nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Children’s charity Unicef announced the news with a photo of their Goodwill ambassadors, posting a statement from the couple.

It read: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.”

Katy and Orlando added: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever.”

They added: “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.”

Katy confirmed she was expecting her first child in March alongside the release of her music video for ‘Never Worn White’, which saw her cradling her baby bump.