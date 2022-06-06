Watch Elton John's stunning performance of 'Your Song' from the Platinum Jubilee concert in full

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John didn't perform on the Platinum Jubilee stage, but his pre-recorded performance was still a show-stealer.

Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the throne for a decade and a half when the young Elton John released his first single.

As Her Majesty's reign has continued, Sir Elton's own sovereignty over the pop charts has gone from strength to strength.

Along with Sir Cliff Richard, Elton was one of a handful of acts to perform the first Party at the Palace to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002, and again at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Unlike Sir Cliff, Elton was invited along for the Platinum Jubilee, too.

Two decades ago, he pre-recorded a special intimate performance of 'I Want Love' in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, and he repeated the trick this time with a pre-taped version of 'Your Song' filmed in Windsor Castle.

Elton couldn't be there in person as he continues on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour.

His earlier performance was projected onto Buckingham Palace for the audience at the concert and at home to enjoy.

Sir Elton was accompanied by a live orchestra, while the lyrics of the song were including into the projection to help everyone sing along.

"I was thrilled and honoured to be asked to be part of the Platinum Party at the Palace," he said on Instagram ahead of the show.

"I hope you enjoy the special performance, I can't wait for you to see it."

He later added: "Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on 70 years of dedicated service!"

After many stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a serious fall, Elton is currently back on the road on what he has billed as his last ever concert tour.