Watch Elton John's stunning performance of 'Your Song' from the Platinum Jubilee concert in full

6 June 2022, 13:07

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John didn't perform on the Platinum Jubilee stage, but his pre-recorded performance was still a show-stealer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the throne for a decade and a half when the young Elton John released his first single.

As Her Majesty's reign has continued, Sir Elton's own sovereignty over the pop charts has gone from strength to strength.

Along with Sir Cliff Richard, Elton was one of a handful of acts to perform the first Party at the Palace to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002, and again at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Unlike Sir Cliff, Elton was invited along for the Platinum Jubilee, too.

Two decades ago, he pre-recorded a special intimate performance of 'I Want Love' in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, and he repeated the trick this time with a pre-taped version of 'Your Song' filmed in Windsor Castle.

Elton couldn't be there in person as he continues on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour.

His earlier performance was projected onto Buckingham Palace for the audience at the concert and at home to enjoy.

Sir Elton was accompanied by a live orchestra, while the lyrics of the song were including into the projection to help everyone sing along.

"I was thrilled and honoured to be asked to be part of the Platinum Party at the Palace," he said on Instagram ahead of the show.

"I hope you enjoy the special performance, I can't wait for you to see it."

He later added: "Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on 70 years of dedicated service!"

After many stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a serious fall, Elton is currently back on the road on what he has billed as his last ever concert tour.

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
The Platinum Party at the Palace

Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show

Music

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

The Queen has met an extraordinary number of stars in her time, including Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Paul McCartney pictured here in 2012.

8 times the Queen met music royalty: Elton John, Tom Jones, Madonna and more

Royals

Diana Rosss, Queen and Rod Stewart will perform

Platinum Jubilee Concert: Queen, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and many more confirmed

Music

