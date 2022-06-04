Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show

The Platinum Party at the Palace. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Tom Eames

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in style at Buckingham Palace tonight (June 4), as stars from entertainment, music, sport and beyond paid tribute to the monarch.

While the Queen herself was sadly unable to attend the Party at the Palace concert, other senior members of the Royal Family turned out to celebrate Her Majesty's reign.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among those watching the concert.

Following a surprise pre-recorded sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear, the concert was kicked off in brilliant fashion by Queen and Adam Lambert - who burst into 'We Will Rock You', 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'We Are the Champions'.

Adam Lambert kicked off the show. Picture: Alamy

Duran Duran performed with Nile Rodgers. Picture: Alamy

The Royals watched on from the stands. Picture: Getty

Other highlights included performances from Duran Duran, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys, Elbow, Craig David, and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Elton John performed an emotional pre-recorded version of 'Your Song' from Windsor Castle, while Hans Zimmer and Celeste performed 'What a Wonderful World' following a rousing speech about the environment by Prince William.

There was also a medley of West End favourites headed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin Manuel Miranda, including an appearance from Jason Donovan.

Rod Stewart sang a version of 'Sweet Caroline'. Picture: Alamy

Elton John's emotional performance of 'Your Song'. Picture: Alamy

Diana Ross ended the show. Picture: Alamy

Prince Charles also paid tribute to "Mummy", before the crowd cheered for his mother in their thousands.

"You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, have been there for us, for these 70 years," Charles said.

The star-studded concert was attended by 22,000 people as they filled The Mall, and was closed out by Diana Ross in her first live performance in 15 years.