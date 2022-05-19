Andrew Lloyd Webber facts: Composer's age, wife, children, net worth and musicals career revealed

Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2019. Picture: Getty

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the world's most successful composers and producers of all time.

The British songwriter and theatre impresario has had many hit musicals over the years on both the West End and Broadway, with many of his songs becoming standards around the world.

These include 'Memory' from Cats, 'The Music of the Night' from The Phantom of the Opera, 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' from Evita, and 'Any Dream Will Do' from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Webber has won a number of awards, including a knighthood in 1992, and a peerage for services to the arts, as well as six Tonys, three Grammys, an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, and an Emmy Award. So, pretty much everything.