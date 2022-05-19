Andrew Lloyd Webber facts: Composer's age, wife, children, net worth and musicals career revealed

19 May 2022, 13:11

Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2019
Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2019. Picture: Getty

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the world's most successful composers and producers of all time.

The British songwriter and theatre impresario has had many hit musicals over the years on both the West End and Broadway, with many of his songs becoming standards around the world.

These include 'Memory' from Cats, 'The Music of the Night' from The Phantom of the Opera, 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' from Evita, and 'Any Dream Will Do' from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Webber has won a number of awards, including a knighthood in 1992, and a peerage for services to the arts, as well as six Tonys, three Grammys, an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, and an Emmy Award. So, pretty much everything.

  1. How old is Andrew Lloyd Webber and where is he from?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber was born in Kensington, London, on March 22, 1948. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2022.

    He was the oldest son of William Lloyd Webber (1914–1982), a composer and organist, and Jean Hermione Johnstone (1921–1993), a violinist and pianist. His younger brother, Julian Lloyd Webber, is also a world-renowned solo cellist.

  2. How did he get his start in music?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in 1970
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in 1970. Picture: Getty

    Lloyd Webber started writing his own music while still a child: a suite of six pieces at the age of nine.

    He starting putting on 'productions' with Julian and his Aunt Viola in his toy theatre, and Viola took him to see many of her shows.

    His father enrolled him as a part-time student at the Eric Gilder School of Music in 1963.

    In 1965, he was a Queen's Scholar at Westminster School, and studied history for a term at Magdalen College, Oxford, but he quit the course in 1965 to study at the Royal College of Music.

  3. What musicals has Andrew Lloyd Webber written?

    Alongside the likes of Tim Rice and Don Black, Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed the music for the following productions:

    • The Likes of Us (1965)
    • Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1968)
    • Jesus Christ Superstar (1970)
    • Jeeves (1975)
    • Tell Me on a Sunday (1979)
    • Cats (1981)
    • Song and Dance (1982)
    • Starlight Express (1984)
    • Cricket (1986)
    • The Phantom of the Opera (1986)
    • Aspects of Love (1989)
    • Sunset Boulevard (1993)
    • Whistle Down the Wind (1996)
    • The Beautiful Game (2000)
    • The Woman in White (2004)
    • Love Never Dies (2010)
    • The Wizard of Oz (2011)
    • Stephen Ward (2013)
    • School of Rock (2015)
    • Cinderella (2021)

  4. Who is Andrew Lloyd Webber's wife and how many children does he have?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber and first wife Sarah Hugill in 1971
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and first wife Sarah Hugill in 1971. Picture: Getty

    Andrew Lloyd Webber has been married three times.

    He first married Sarah Hugill in 1971, and they divorced in 1983. Together, they had two children:

    • Imogen Lloyd Webber (born 1977)
    • Nicholas Lloyd Webber (born 1979)
    Andrew Lloyd Webber, wife Sarah Brightman, daughter Imogen Webber and son Nicholas Webber in 1990
    Andrew Lloyd Webber, wife Sarah Brightman, daughter Imogen Webber and son Nicholas Webber in 1990. Picture: Getty
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman in 1983
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman in 1983. Picture: Getty
    Nicholas Lloyd Webber and his patner in 2007
    Nicholas Lloyd Webber and his patner in 2007. Picture: Getty
    Andrew Lloyd Webber with daughter Imogen in 2022
    Andrew Lloyd Webber with daughter Imogen in 2022. Picture: Getty

    He then married classical singer Sarah Brightman in 1984. He worked with Brightman in The Phantom of the Opera, among other roles. They divorced in 1990.

    His third and current wife is Madeleine Gurdon, whom he married in 1991.

    They have three children:

    • Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber (born 1992)
    • William Richard Lloyd Webber (born 1993)
    • Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber (born 1996)
    Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and wife Madeleine in 2017
    Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and wife Madeleine in 2017. Picture: Getty
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and his sons Alistair and William in 2012
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and his sons Alistair and William in 2012. Picture: Getty
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and daughter Isabella in 2018
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and daughter Isabella in 2018. Picture: Getty

  5. What is Andrew Lloyd Webber's net worth?

    In 2019, The Sunday Times Rich List saw Lloyd Wbber ranked as the richest musician in the UK (overtaking Paul McCartney) with a net worth of £820 million.

