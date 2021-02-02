10 hit songs that were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber may be the king of musical theatre, but he's had his fair share of chart success too.

Throughout his hugely successful career - which has includeed the musicals Cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera - some of his classic songs have punctured the mainstream by leaping from the stage and landing into the charts.

Here are some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's biggest hits (including some you might not have realised were written by him!):

Jason Donovan - 'Any Dream Will Do' Alright, it's a tad cheesy, but you can't help but sing along to this one, can you? Taken from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, this tune was co-written with Sir Tim Rice. Jason's version topped the UK chart in 1991, and was later a top 20 hit for Lee Mead in 2007, after he won the talent show of the same name.

Julie Covington / Madonna - 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' This song has been a hit on at least two occasions. Written by Lloyd Webber and Rice for the Evita musical about Argentinian leader Eva Perón, the single was a number one hit for Julie Covington in 1976. Fast forward to 1996, and Madonna achieved a number three hit with her version, taken from the movie adaptation of Evita.

Gary Barlow and the Military Wives - 'Sing' Lloyd Webber teamed up with Gary Barlow to co-write the music of this track in 2012, which was performed by several artists from across The Commonwealth, to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the Queen. The song was a huge success, and gave Gary and Lloyd Webber a number one hit that summer.

Michael Ball - 'Love Changes Everything' Taken from the musical Aspects of Love, this ballad was co-written by Lloyd Webber with Don Black and Charles Hart. Michael Ball originated the part of Alex on both the West End and Broadway, and scored a number two hit with the song in 1989.

Elaine Paige / Barbra Streisand - 'Memory' From the 1981 musical Cats, its star Elaine Paige reached number six in the charts with a studio version later that year. The following year, Barbra Streisand released her own version, though it surprisingly only peaked at number 34. Barry Manilow also gave it a crack.

Boyzone - 'No Matter What' Written alongside 'Bat Out of Hell's Jim Steinman and producer Nigel Wright, this track was from the 1996 musical Whistle Down the Wind. To tie in with its UK production, Boyzone were hired to record a studio version, and it topped the singles chart and became one of the best-selling songs of 1998.

Elvis Presley - 'It's Easy for You' This track was written by Lloyd Webber and Rice specifically for Elvis, and the King released it in 1977. It was featured on Presley's final album Moody Blue, and was apparently recorded in the famous 'Jungle Room' of his Graceland mansion.

Michael Crawford - The Music of the Night Former Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em star Michael Crawford originated the role of the Phantom in the West End and Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera, written by Lloyd Webber with Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe. Michael's version reached number 7 in the UK charts in 1987. He later recorded a duet version with Barbra Streisand, reaching number 54 in 1994.

Dina Carroll - The Perfect Year This underrated ballad was a top 10 hit for Dina Carroll in late 1993, and was originally taken from Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard musical adaptation, written with Don Black and Christopher Hampton.