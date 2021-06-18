Barry Manilow facts: Singer's age, husband, net worth and more revealed

18 June 2021, 17:15

Barry Manilow in 2018
Barry Manilow in 2018. Picture: Getty

Barry Manilow is one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all time.

The American entertainer has had a career spanning over 50 years, with hits including 'Could It Be Magic', 'Mandy', 'I Write the Songs', 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana'.

Barry Manilow has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, produced albums for the likes of Bette Midler and Dionne Warwick, and has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.

Here are all the big facts about Barry Manilow:

  1. How old is Barry Manilow and where is he from?

    Barry Manilow in 1983
    Barry Manilow in 1983. Picture: Getty

    Barry Manilow was born Barry Alan Pincus on June 17, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York.

    He celebrated his 78th birthday in 2021.

    Read more: Barry Manilow's greatest songs

    He was the son of parents Edna Manilow and Harold Pincus (who actually went by his own stepfather's surname, Keliher). His father had a Jewish father, and an Irish-American Catholic mother, while his maternal grandparents were of Russian Jewish background.

  2. Who is Barry Manilow's husband?

    Barry Manilow and husband Garry Kief in 2016
    Barry Manilow and husband Garry Kief in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Barry started a relationship with TV executive Garry Kief - later his manager - In 1978.

    The pair married in 2014, after same-sex marriage became legal in California.

    However, their relationship and Barry's sexual orientation was a secret until the marriage became public in 2015. He said that he did not want his personal relationship with Kief to become public.

    Barry officially came out in April 2017, telling People that he had kept it secret out of concern that it would disappoint his mostly female fan base.

  3. Who was Barry Manilow's wife?

    Barry Manilow first married his high school sweetheart, Susan Deixler, in 1964.

    He later said that he was in love with his wife, but walked out on who he considered "the perfect wife" after just one year of marriage in pursuit of a "wondrous musical adventure".

    The marriage was annulled by Deixler in 1966. In 2017, he said that despite his later long-term relationship with a man, he had been in love with his wife.

  4. What is Barry Manilow's net worth?

    Barry Manilow is said to have an estimated net worth of £72 million ($100m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

Baccara

How Scotland's football team has given Baccara's 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie' a sudden chart comeback
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect

Aretha Franklin movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson: Cast, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

Aretha Franklin

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed

Paul McCartney

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson

Who are Michael Jackson's children and where are they now?

Michael Jackson

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?