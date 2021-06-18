Barry Manilow facts: Singer's age, husband, net worth and more revealed

Barry Manilow in 2018. Picture: Getty

Barry Manilow is one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all time.

The American entertainer has had a career spanning over 50 years, with hits including 'Could It Be Magic', 'Mandy', 'I Write the Songs', 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana'.

Barry Manilow has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, produced albums for the likes of Bette Midler and Dionne Warwick, and has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.

Here are all the big facts about Barry Manilow: