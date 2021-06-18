Barry Manilow facts: Singer's age, husband, net worth and more revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
18 June 2021, 17:15
Barry Manilow is one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all time.
The American entertainer has had a career spanning over 50 years, with hits including 'Could It Be Magic', 'Mandy', 'I Write the Songs', 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana'.
Barry Manilow has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, produced albums for the likes of Bette Midler and Dionne Warwick, and has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.
Here are all the big facts about Barry Manilow:
Barry Manilow was born Barry Alan Pincus on June 17, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York.
He celebrated his 78th birthday in 2021.
He was the son of parents Edna Manilow and Harold Pincus (who actually went by his own stepfather's surname, Keliher). His father had a Jewish father, and an Irish-American Catholic mother, while his maternal grandparents were of Russian Jewish background.
Barry started a relationship with TV executive Garry Kief - later his manager - In 1978.
The pair married in 2014, after same-sex marriage became legal in California.
However, their relationship and Barry's sexual orientation was a secret until the marriage became public in 2015. He said that he did not want his personal relationship with Kief to become public.
Barry officially came out in April 2017, telling People that he had kept it secret out of concern that it would disappoint his mostly female fan base.
Barry Manilow first married his high school sweetheart, Susan Deixler, in 1964.
He later said that he was in love with his wife, but walked out on who he considered "the perfect wife" after just one year of marriage in pursuit of a "wondrous musical adventure".
The marriage was annulled by Deixler in 1966. In 2017, he said that despite his later long-term relationship with a man, he had been in love with his wife.
Barry Manilow is said to have an estimated net worth of £72 million ($100m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.