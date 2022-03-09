Bette Midler facts: Singer and actor's age, husband, children and career revealed

9 March 2022, 16:16

Bette Midler
Bette Midler. Picture: Getty

Bette Midler is one of the most talented and popular entertainers of all time.

Bette Midler songs ranked: Her greatest ever

The singer and actress took to the stage at the 2019 Oscars, but what is she best known for and how big is her family?

Here all the important facts about the showbiz icon:

  1. Who is Bette Midler?

    Bette Midler is an American singer, songwriter, actress, comedian, and film producer.

    She started her career in Broadway, and found international fame in the 1970s. Since 1970, she has released 14 albums as a solo artist.

    Among her biggest hits include 'The Rose', 'Wind Beneath My Wings', 'Do You Want to Dance', 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy', and 'From a Distance'.

    Bette Midler in her Hocus Pocus costume
    Bette Midler in her Hocus Pocus costume. Picture: Getty

    She made her movie debut in 1979 with The Rose, winning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and a nomination for an Academy Award. She has since starred in various films, including Beaches, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives and Parental Guidance.

    She also starred in For the Boys and Gypsy, winning two more Golden Globes.

    Midler has also won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award, and sold over 30 million records worldwide.

  2. Bette Midler age: How old is she?

    Bette Midler in the 1970s
    Bette Midler in the 1970s. Picture: Getty

    Bette Midler was born on December 1, 1945. She celebrated her 76th birthday in 2021.

    She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where her family was one of the few Jewish families in a mostly Asian neighbourhood.

    Her mother Ruth was a seamstress and housewife, and her father, Fred Midler, worked at a Navy base in Hawaii as a painter. Both parents were born in New Jersey.

    She was named after actress Bette Davis, though Davis pronounced her first name in two syllables, while Midler uses one.

  3. Bette Midler husband: Is she married?

    Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg in 2010
    Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg in 2010. Picture: Getty

    Bette Midler married artist Martin von Haselberg on December 16, 1984, just six weeks after their first meeting.

    Her husband was part of the performance art duo The Kipper Brothers, alongside Brian Routh, who died in 2018.

  4. Bette Midler children: Who is her daughter?

    Bette Midler and daughter Sophie in 2017
    Bette Midler and daughter Sophie in 2017. Picture: Getty

    Bette Midler's only child is Sophie von Haselberg, who is also an actress, and born on November 14, 1986.

    She is best known for co-starring in the Woody Allen film Irrational Man, and recently starred as Linda Elwell in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

