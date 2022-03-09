Bette Midler facts: Singer and actor's age, husband, children and career revealed

On Air Now
Bette Midler is one of the most talented and popular entertainers of all time.
The singer and actress took to the stage at the 2019 Oscars, but what is she best known for and how big is her family?
Here all the important facts about the showbiz icon:
Bette Midler is an American singer, songwriter, actress, comedian, and film producer.
She started her career in Broadway, and found international fame in the 1970s. Since 1970, she has released 14 albums as a solo artist.
Among her biggest hits include 'The Rose', 'Wind Beneath My Wings', 'Do You Want to Dance', 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy', and 'From a Distance'.
She made her movie debut in 1979 with The Rose, winning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and a nomination for an Academy Award. She has since starred in various films, including Beaches, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives and Parental Guidance.
She also starred in For the Boys and Gypsy, winning two more Golden Globes.
Midler has also won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award, and sold over 30 million records worldwide.
Bette Midler was born on December 1, 1945. She celebrated her 76th birthday in 2021.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where her family was one of the few Jewish families in a mostly Asian neighbourhood.
Her mother Ruth was a seamstress and housewife, and her father, Fred Midler, worked at a Navy base in Hawaii as a painter. Both parents were born in New Jersey.
She was named after actress Bette Davis, though Davis pronounced her first name in two syllables, while Midler uses one.
Bette Midler married artist Martin von Haselberg on December 16, 1984, just six weeks after their first meeting.
Her husband was part of the performance art duo The Kipper Brothers, alongside Brian Routh, who died in 2018.
Bette Midler's only child is Sophie von Haselberg, who is also an actress, and born on November 14, 1986.
She is best known for co-starring in the Woody Allen film Irrational Man, and recently starred as Linda Elwell in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.