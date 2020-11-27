Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Since Take That's comeback in 2005, Gary Barlow has become a national treasure in the world of pop.

The lead singer of Take That from 1991 onwards, Gary Barlow has since embarked on a successful solo career, and has written many songs for other artists along the way.

He is back in 2020 with his brand new album Music Played By Humans, his first solo release since 2013.

Here is all you need to know about the hugely successful singer-songwriter: