Take That's 6 most historic moments, from their 2006 reunion to Jason Orange's final performance

4 June 2021, 14:01

Take That have had some unforgettable moments in their 30 years together
Take That have had some unforgettable moments in their 30 years together. Picture: Youtube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Take That have had some momentous occasions throughout the group's 30-year career.

From Robbie Williams quitting Take That in 1995, to Gary, Mark, Jason and Howard's comeback of the decade in 2006 and the band's performance of a lifetime at the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics in 2012, the bandmates have certainly had some milestones to remember.

Join us for a look at the top six best moments in the the history of Take That...

  1. Take That's amazing 1994 Beatles medley months before Robbie's departure

    If you haven't ever seen Take That's Beatles medley in their home town of Manchester, then you're in for a real treat.

    The five boys perform a selection of the Fab Four's classic hits, including 'Hard Day's Night', 'I Want To Hold Your Hand', 'Hey Jude' and 'She Loves You.'

    The set took place at the end of three night stay in Manchester as the boy's embarked on their European Pops Tour.

    Shortly after the performance, Robbie Williams left the group after a growing feud with the band, embarking on a solo career in 1995.

  2. The opening moments of Take That's reunion tour in 2006

    It had been ten years since Take That fans had seen the band after their 1996 split, and the atmosphere on the first night of the Ultimate Tour was electric.

    The audience was at fever pitch with excitement as the opening music signalled the start of Take That's first tour in a decade and when the boys come out, the looks on their faces are priceless.

    From Jason Orange's astonished grin to Gary Barlow punching the air with joy, it's plain to see they've missed being on stage as much as the fans have missed seeing them there.

    The Ultimate Tour sold all 275,000 tickets in just under three hours and was a huge success, with BBC music critic Chris Long commenting the band's Manchester leg was "a flawless performance".

  3. Performing with Robbie Williams in 2010 for the first time in 15 years

    Back with the band for the first time since 1995, Robbie Williams took to The X Factor stage to perform 'The Flood'.

    With both Robbie and Gary Barlow on lead vocals, the song went to number two in the charts and became a huge anthem for the group.

    On the night, a nervous looking Robbie quickly settled in to his old habits with the boys - at one point performing a classic '90s Take That dance routine with Mark Owen.

    With his new wife Ayda Field watching from the audience, Robbie said singing with Take That again was 'absolutely magical, fantastic'.

  4. The Progress Tour 2011: The last time all five band members were together

    You know when you've made it when The Pet Shop Boys are your opening act, and Take That's Progress tour was certainly one to remember.

    The 35 tour dates across Europe saw the five members of Take That come back together one more time for a sensational performance of their greatest hits to date.

    Critics gave the band rave reviews, with Dave Simpson of the Guardian saying: "Grins and a group hug later, the band upstaged their jawdropping visuals with the sight of five men performing the classic pop anthems that made them – Pray, Relight My Fire, and Back For Good – and dancing and smiling like they'd never been away."

    The reviewer added: "The quintet sang 'Never Forget' in front of an illuminated robot so tall it towered above the stadium, it felt like that almost mythical event: a once in a lifetime pop experience."

    The tour was a huge commercial success too; in the first two days after the DVD Progress Live was released it sold "twice as much as the entire music DVD chart combined" - nearly 200k copies in the first two weeks alone.

  5. Jason Orange's final performance with Take That 2012

    Having been part of Take That since the group formed in 1990 and in the four-piece when the group got back together in 2005, Jason Orange's last appearance is one fans will remember forever.

    Jason joined Mark, Howard and Gary for an incredible performance of 'Rule The World' at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

    The Take That boys joined Annie Lennox, George Michael and Ed Sheeran who also performed at the huge August 12 concert.

    While Jason continued to be part of the band, he never performed in public again and two years after the Olympic gig he made a statement to say he was leaving on September 24, 2014.

    "I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me," said Jason.

    "Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you."

  6. Take That and Robbie Williams reunite for lockdown concert in 2020

    It turned out to be exactly what Take That fans needed to raise their spirits in lockdown.

    From isolation at his home in L.A, Robbie Williams joined Mark, Howard and Gary for a one-off performance of the band's greatest hits - the first time he'd joined the boys since The X Factor in 2018.

    “If we can’t go to the stadium… we’ll bring the stadium to us" Robbie Williams said in a statement ahead of the show.

    The gig saw the four bandmates perform, 'Pray', 'Shine', 'Never Forget', 'The Flood', 'Back For Good' and 'Greatest Day' for the special show in aid of charities Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation.

    The concert was the first of its kind to be hosted by Compare The Market's new music venture, Meerkat Music.

