Gary Barlow's "my idea of a very nice day out" meme explained

Gary Barlow's very nice day out. Picture: Gary Barlow/TikTok

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has accidentally become a TikTok meme after posting a quick video about his "very nice day out" at a vineyard.

We doubt Gary would have known that he'd become a viral video sensation after posting a harmless video of his trip to a vineyard recently, but it's 2024 and here we are.

The Take That singer owns a wine range, with Gary Barlow Wines launching in 2021.

Gary posted a video on April 5 on his wine brand's TikTok account from a vineyard, looking very happy to be around some grapevines.

The 53-year-old smiled at the camera, declaring: "This is my idea of a very nice day out."

It didn't take long for the video to go viral, with over 1 million views.

With some people noting the so-called 'Gary Barlow pause' referencing his longer-than-usual pause before speaking, others began stitching Barlow's video.

There have been countless versions of people taking out Gary's video and plonking it on various locations and situations, creating new "very nice days out".

Gary himself has noted the trend, responding to various versions on Twitter, including a version by his mates Ant & Dec.