Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, release date, plot, songs and more revealed. Picture: Getty Images

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams is one of the biggest selling UK artists of all time.

And now the 48-year-old from Stoke's life story will be played out on the silver screen in a big-budget biopic entitled Better Man.

Robbie Williams and Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey, who directed the box-office smash The Greatest Showman, are in charge of the project and cast and crew are said to have descended on Melbourne, Australia to start filming.

With news that the movie is well on its way, we bring you everything you need to know about the former Take That star's film's plot, cast, soundtrack, release date and more.