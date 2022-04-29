Noel Gallagher dismisses 'Angels' by Robbie Williams as just "Oasis by numbers"

29 April 2022, 14:45

By Mayer Nissim

Robbie Williams and Noel Gallagher have had a simmering feud for over two decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the mid-1990s, two of the biggest bands in the world were Manchester's Take That and Oasis.

While Take That were very much on the poppier side of the divide, when Robbie Williams quit the group in 1995, he sparked up a brief and unlikely friendship with Liam Gallagher.

Things went sour quickly though, with a war of words between Noel and Robbie sparking a simmering resentment that's lingered for the last two decades.

And while Noel kissed and made up with Britpop rival Damon Albarn, even collaborating with him a couple of times over the last ten years, he and Robbie are still throwing barbs at each other.

On one of his regular visits to The Matt Morgan Podcast, Noel was asked about Robbie Williams's massive signature song 'Angels'.

Robbie Williams and Noel Gallagher in 1995
Robbie Williams and Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Alamy

"I've heard it. And thought, 'I wish I'd written that'," Noel admitted, charitably.

But then he added: "'Angels' is Oasis by numbers.

"Add a f**king electric guitar on it and it would be."

The ongoing feud first seemed to start in 2000 Noel Gallagher was quizzed about how Oasis had gone from their working-class roots to hanging out with cool celebrities like Robbie.

Noel noted that when Robbie cavorted on stage with Oasis in 1995, he wasn't seen as being all that cool, only as "the fat dancer from Take That", a comment that Williams took to heart.

Robbie called Noel "a mean-spirited nasty little dwarf" and when Oasis released their poorly received album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants that year, Robbie sent the band a funeral wreath.

The wreath bore the message "To Noel Gallagher, RIP. Heard your latest album - with deepest sympathy. Robbie Williams." Ouch.

That took the feud to the next level, which probably wasn't helped when Liam started dating All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, who used to go out with Robbie.

Liam publicly threatened to break Robbie's nose, prompting Williams to issue a charity boxing match challenge from the stage at the 2000 Brit Awards.

Since then the insults have gone in both directions over the years, with Robbie accusing Oasis of taking a "13-year lap of honour" and claiming Liam Gallagher's band Beady Eye didn't have any choruses.

For their part, both Noel and Liam have also kept on intermittently insulting Robbie and his music over the years.

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

robbie williams

The 22 greatest Robbie Williams songs ever, ranked

Features

Elton John and Shane Warne

Elton John performs moving 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' tribute at Shane Warne memorial

Music

Robbie Williams and Shane Warne

Robbie Williams performs emotional 'Angels' tribute at Shane Warne's memorial
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Robbie Williams in concert

Robbie Williams 'is re-recording his biggest hits with an orchestra and planning a UK tour'
The greatest love songs of all time

The top 50 best love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Charles and Eddie - Would I Lie To You?

What happened to 'Would I Lie To You' singers Charles & Eddie?

Music

Celine Dion postpones her UK tour

Celine Dion apologises to fans in emotional video as she delays UK 'Courage' tour for health reasons

Celine Dion

Michael Jackson's friendship with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles definitely raised a few eyebrows.

What happened to Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles?

Michael Jackson

Queen

Brian May says he and Roger Taylor ‘overreacted’ and ‘over-grieved’ to Freddie Mercury’s death

Queen

George Michael's Freedom Uncut is being released

George Michael's 'Freedom Uncut' documentary: New trailer and full ticket details revealed

George Michael