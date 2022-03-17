Robbie Williams 'is re-recording his biggest hits with an orchestra and planning a UK tour'

By Mayer Nissim

Robbie Williams is apparently planning to swing back into the charts with a new hits collection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams is reportedly planning a new greatest hits compilation, but it won't just be a collection of his past recordings.

The former Take That man is said to be in the studio re-recording his biggest songs with an orchestra.

According to The Sun, the album is being planned to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his massive solo debut Life Thru A Lens.

Robbie has released 12 studio albums, which includes 2001's orchestrated Swing When You're Winning and 2013 follow-up Swings Both Ways.

He has also released two best-ofs: 2004's Greatest Hits and 2010's In and Out of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990–2010.

Robbie Williams in concert. Picture: Alamy

Robbie also plans to go on the road before the end of this year.

The Robbie Williams – Live in Las Vegas residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas was cut short in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's since returned to live music, and will play one of his biggest ever shows the Neue Messe München exhibition centre in Munich this summer.

"I can't wait to come to Munich next year – it's always an incredible place to play and I have very fond memories of shows there," Robbie said of the show on August 27.

"My German fans are amazing, and I look forward to playing for them and for fans across Europe at this epic event.

"We've all been starved of live music for a long time, so I'm sure this concert will be a meeting of hearts and minds for us all."

Robbie's most recent album was The Christmas Present in 2019, which mixed seasonal standards, duets and newly-written Christmas songs.

His last album of all-original material was 2016's Heavy Entertainment Show.

Meanwhile, Robbie is also working on an intriguing musical biopic about his life titled Better Man, which will apparently feature a CGI monkey.