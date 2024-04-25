The Story of... 'Fix You' by Coldplay

Who wrote 'Fix You' and what is the song about?

Coldplay - Fix You (Live In São Paulo)

'Fix You' was written by Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay.

The lyrics of 'Fix You' address themes of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of love and support.

The essence of this track revolves around themes of genuine affection, offering support during challenging times, and gaining wisdom from past errors.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin penned it with her in mind, aiming to aid her through a difficult period.

Their connection blossomed in 2002, shortly after Paltrow's father, the actor Bruce Paltrow, passed away.

Reflecting on the song during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, Paltrow shared: "'Fix You' was about him trying to put me back together after my dad died. I think it's pretty nice."

Martin and Paltrow got married in 2003 and welcomed two children before parting ways in 2014.

Speaking to USA Today, Chris Martin explained: "My father-in-law Bruce Paltrow bought this big keyboard just before he died. No one had ever plugged it in. I plugged it in, and there was this incredible sound I'd never heard before. All these songs poured out from this one sound. Something has to inspire you, and something else takes over. It's very cloudy."

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014. Picture: Getty

Chris also said that it was the song he's most proud of, telling Mojo: "Because it's so unlikely that that song would have come out of that period. The rest of that album I like, but I don't think it's great.

"Whereas that song… it's the best one because it almost single-handedly got us through a really difficult two years. You could say it's too soft or whatever, but… it does exactly what it says on the tin. Even when I'm singing it, by the time I get to the end, I'm thinking, 'I like this'."