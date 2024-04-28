The Story of... 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys

'West End Girls' meaning and inspiration: What is the song about?

Neil Tennant started to write the song while staying at his cousin's house in Nottingham and watching a gangster film starring James Cagney.

Just when he was about to head to sleep, he came up with the lines: "Sometimes you're better off dead, there's a gun in your hand and it's pointing at your head". The lyrics were inspired by TS Eliot's poem 'The Waste Land', particularly its different narrative voices and mysterious references.

Tennant later said of 'The Waste Land': "What I like about it is, it's the different voices, almost a sort of collage. All the different voices and languages coming in and I've always found that very powerful. So on 'West End Girls' it's different voices. The line 'Just you wait till I get you home' is a direct quotation."

The song's lyrics are about class, and inner-city pressure. Tennant later said that some listeners thought the song was about prostitutes, but was actually, "about rough boys getting a bit of posh."

The lyric 'From Lake Geneva to the Finland Station', refers to the train route taken by Vladimir Lenin while being smuggled by the Germans to Russia during World War I. It is assumed that the lyric was inspired by the book To the Finland Station by Edmund Wilson.