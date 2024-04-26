Neil Tennant facts: Pet Shop Boys singer's age, partner, family and career explained

"MUSIK" A New Cabaret From Pet Shop Boys & Jonathan Harvey - Press Night - After Party. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Neil Tennant is one half of one of British pop music's greatest ever duos.

Neil Tennant co-founded the synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys with Chris Lowe in 1981. Before this, Tennant worked as a journalist for Smash Hits and served as an assistant editor for the magazine in the mid-1980s.

He is credited with coining the term “imperial phase,” which refers to the period when a musical artist reaches both commercial success and creative excellence simultaneously.

The Pet Shop Boys exemplified this phase, achieving four British number one hits ('West End Girls', 'It’s a Sin', 'Heart', and 'Always on My Mind'), receiving critical acclaim for their initial three albums, and exploring innovative collaborations in visual and performing arts.