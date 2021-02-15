Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting in 2019. Picture: Getty

Sting is one of the most successful artists of his generation, from his days in The Police to his long solo career.

Sting has been a prolific musician, singer, songwriter, and actor over the past six decades. He was best known as the principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist for the Police from 1977 to 1984, before launching a solo career in 1985.

His eclectic music style has included forms of rock, jazz, reggae, classical, new-age and worldbeat.

Throughout his career, Sting has received 17 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year for 'Every Breath You Take'), three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy and four Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

With his solo material and the Police combined, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and is a British (and Geordie) national treasure.