Sting and Billy Joel brilliantly duet on 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' at live show

By Mayer Nissim

"Stick around and sing with me."

Billy Joel and Sting have been pals going back quite a while, and American audiences are currently being treated to a co-headline tour featuring both legends doing their thing.

And what better way to kick off Saturday night's doubleheader at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, than with Joel and Sting joining forces on one of the latter's very biggest hits.

"Stick around and sing with me," Sting said, after Billy Joel had come out on stage to introduce the Englishman.

That's just what he did, as the pair kicked into 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic', which topped the UK singles chart back when it was released by The Police in 1981, and even went to number 3 in the US.

Later during Billy's own set, Sting re-emerged to perform the Piano Man's 'Big Man on Mulberry Street' with him.

Billy Joel has said in the past that he nearly once formed a supergroup with Sting, The Eagles' Don Henley and John Mayer, but added that he was too nervous ask Paul McCartney to join the band.

Joel wasn't the only special guest during Sting's career-spanning set. During 'Englishman In New York', Sting was joined by reggae superstar Shaggy, who appeared on stage waving a Jamaican flag, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sting and Shaggy have history, having recorded the 44/876 album together in 2018.

Billy Joel is currently riding very high, and not just as he approaches his unbelievable 150th show at Madison Square Garden later this year.

After swearing off the studio for years and years, this month he released the comeback single 'Turn The Lights Back On', his first new music since 'Christmas in Fallujah' way back in 2007.

"This is only the second time we’ve ever done this live, so I hope we don’t screw it up," Joel joked of playing the new song during his set. "What’s the tempo?"

The only previous live performance of the track came earlier in February when Joel closed out the 2024 Grammy Awards.