Sting and Billy Joel brilliantly duet on 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' at live show

26 February 2024, 12:27 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 12:39

Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting - All For Love

By Mayer Nissim

"Stick around and sing with me."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Joel and Sting have been pals going back quite a while, and American audiences are currently being treated to a co-headline tour featuring both legends doing their thing.

And what better way to kick off Saturday night's doubleheader at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, than with Joel and Sting joining forces on one of the latter's very biggest hits.

"Stick around and sing with me," Sting said, after Billy Joel had come out on stage to introduce the Englishman.

That's just what he did, as the pair kicked into 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic', which topped the UK singles chart back when it was released by The Police in 1981, and even went to number 3 in the US.

Later during Billy's own set, Sting re-emerged to perform the Piano Man's 'Big Man on Mulberry Street' with him.

Billy Joel has said in the past that he nearly once formed a supergroup with Sting, The Eagles' Don Henley and John Mayer, but added that he was too nervous ask Paul McCartney to join the band.

Billy Joel and Sting @ Tampa 2/24/24 - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Joel wasn't the only special guest during Sting's career-spanning set. During 'Englishman In New York', Sting was joined by reggae superstar Shaggy, who appeared on stage waving a Jamaican flag, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sting and Shaggy have history, having recorded the 44/876 album together in 2018.

Billy Joel is currently riding very high, and not just as he approaches his unbelievable 150th show at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Sting and Billy Joel duet
Sting and Billy Joel duet. Picture: Getty Images

After swearing off the studio for years and years, this month he released the comeback single 'Turn The Lights Back On', his first new music since 'Christmas in Fallujah' way back in 2007.

"This is only the second time we’ve ever done this live, so I hope we don’t screw it up," Joel joked of playing the new song during his set. "What’s the tempo?"

The only previous live performance of the track came earlier in February when Joel closed out the 2024 Grammy Awards.

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

The greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances

The 15 greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances ever, ranked

Music

Sting was continually mocked after revealing his tantric sex methods in the bedroom with wife Trudie Styler.

How Sting and Trudie Styler's infamous tantric love sessions influenced one of his songs

Seven years after Glen Campbell's passing, his voice is being revitalised with the help of his friends.

Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Eric Church and more to duet with Glen Campbell on posthumous album

Country

Stewart Copeland talks about The Police's best music videos

The Police's best music videos: Stewart Copeland breaks down band's biggest songs

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Michael and his commemorative coin from The Royal Mint

George Michael gets a stunning coin from the Royal Mint to celebrate his remarkable life and career

George Michael

Gary Barlow launches an ITV travel series

Gary Barlow to host a new travel and food series for ITV

Take That

Foreigner's Mick Jones is battling Parkinson's

Foreigner's Mick Jones reveals he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for “several years”

Music

Billy Joel's new music video

Billy Joel's music video for 'Turn the Lights Back On' featuring his past selves is beautifully clever

Billy Joel

Commodores in 1980

The Commodores' 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents