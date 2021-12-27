Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

27 December 2021, 21:18

Don Henley
Don Henley. Picture: Getty

Don Henley was one of the leading stars of the country rock movement of the 1970s.

As a co-founder, co-lead singer and drummer of the Eagles, Don Henley sold over 200 million records, becoming one of the most successful bands of all time.

Writing and performing classics such as 'Hotel California' and 'Desperado', Don Henley has crafted some of our best-loved songs.

Don has also played an important role in several environmental and political causes, most notably the Walden Woods Project. He has also had a successful solo career as a musician.

  1. How old is Don Henley and where is he from?

    Don Henley in 2019
    Don Henley in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Full name Donald Hugh Henley, he was born in Gilmer, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1947. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2021.

    He is the son of parents Hughlene (McWhorter) and CJ Henley. He has Irish, English and Scottish ancestry.

    At first, he planned a career in American football, but due to his small build, his coach suggested that he quit, so he joined the high school band instead.

  2. When did he join the Eagles?

    In LA, Don Henley met Glenn Frey when they were both signed to the same label (Frey was signed to Amos Records, together with J. D. Souther, as the duo Longbranch Pennywhistle).

    The pair were hired by John Boylan to be members of Linda Ronstadt's backup band for her tour in 1971.

    It was touring with her that led to them forming a group, and were joined by Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon, who also played in Ronstadt's backing band.

    The Eagles were then formed later that year, and released their debut album a year later.

  3. Who is Don Henley's wife and does he have children?

    Don Henley with wife Sharon (second left), and their three kids
    Don Henley with wife Sharon (second left), and their three kids. Picture: Getty

    In 1975, Don Henley started dating Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, when her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham came to an end. Stevie later wrote a song 'Sara', that Henley claimed was about their unborn child, for which Nicks had an abortion.

    Don also had a three-year-long relationship with actress and Bond girl Lois Chiles.

    In the early 1980s, Don was engaged to Battlestar Galactica actress Maren Jensen. They split in 1986.

    In 1995, Don married Sharon Summerall. Performers at their wedding included Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Billy Joel, John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Glenn Frey, and Tony Bennett.

    Summerall has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and they have three children together: Annabel, Julia and Will.

  4. What is Don Henley's net worth?

    Don Henley has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from Eagles

See more More from Eagles

The Eagles

The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

Eagles at the Grammys

Eagles to play BST Hyde Park show in London to celebrate 50th anniversary
Summer songs

Best summer songs: The 20 greatest sunny tunes to listen to in a heatwave

Song Lists

1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

Eagles - Hotel California

The Story of... 'Hotel California' by Eagles

The Story of...

Eagles

Eagles will play Hotel California album in full at two Wembley shows in 2020

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

John Deacon Of Queen

What happened to Queen's John Deacon?

Features

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor facts: Queen drummer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Features

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Queen

Kate Bush

Kate Bush facts: Wuthering Heights singer's career, husband, children and more revealed

Music

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton's 10 best songs ever, ranked