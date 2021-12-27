Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Don Henley was one of the leading stars of the country rock movement of the 1970s.

As a co-founder, co-lead singer and drummer of the Eagles, Don Henley sold over 200 million records, becoming one of the most successful bands of all time.

Writing and performing classics such as 'Hotel California' and 'Desperado', Don Henley has crafted some of our best-loved songs.

Don has also played an important role in several environmental and political causes, most notably the Walden Woods Project. He has also had a successful solo career as a musician.