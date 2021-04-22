Tony Bennett facts: Singer's real name, age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Tony Bennett has had an impressive and successful career that has spanned over 70 years. Here is everything you need to know about singer and painter Tony Bennett:

Who is Tony Bennett and what is his real name? Anthony Dominick Benedetto, known professionally as Tony Bennett, is an American singer of traditional pop and jazz standards, and big band tunes. He is also a painter, having created works under the name Anthony Benedetto.

Is Tony Bennett married? Tony Bennett married Susan Crow in 2007. Picture: PA Tony Bennett has been married three times, to Patricia Beech in 1952, Sandra Grant in 1971, and Susan Crow since 2007.

Does Tony Bennett have children? Tony Bennett and his children Danny, Antonia, Dae and Joanna in 2016. Picture: Getty Tony Bennett has four children: two sons and two daughters. Danny, Antonia, Dae and Joanna Bennett.

Which songs are Tony Bennett best known for? Tony Bennett is best known for his signature song 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco'. The singer also had success with chart-toppers such as 'Because of You', 'Rags to Riches', and a remake of Hank Williams’ 'Cold, Cold Heart'. 'I Wanna Be Around', 'The Good Life', and 'Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)' also became hits for Tony. In a social media post to celebrate performing for 70 years, Tony wrote: "70 years since my career began, and the thrill of performing has never wavered. Thank you all for your countless years of support and love. "I'm so thankful for the many years I've been an entertainer. I owe it all to my fans, and I hope to repay you with some Zen."



Posting a video to look back at his career, Tony added: "Today marks the 70th anniversary of 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams', the first single I released with Columbia Records in 1950. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) on May 21, 2020 at 10:00am PDT "I remember being so nervous at that first session, recording in the legendary 30th Street Studio in NYC where Sinatra, Ellington and Leonard Bernstein all made records. "I'd like to use this moment as an opportunity to look back at all the adventures I've had throughout the years, and to celebrate all that's still to come!"

What did Frank Sinatra say about Tony Bennett? Giving an interview to Life magazine in 1965, Frank Sinatra said: "For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. "He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more."

Where did Tony Bennett learn to sing? Tony Bennett presenting an award to The Beatles at the New Musical Express Poll Winners' Concert at Wembley, London, in 1965. Picture: Getty Tony Bennett attended the High School of Industrial Arts in Manhattan, where he continued nurturing his two passions: singing and painting. As a teenager, Tony sang while waiting on tables and then enlisted in the Army during World War II and while in Europe he performed with military bands. He later had vocal studies at the American Theatre Wing School. The first time Bennett sang in a nightclub was in 1946 when he sat in with trombonist Tyree Glenn at the Shangri-La in Astoria. Tony’s big break came in 1949 when comedian Bob Hope noticed him working with Pearl Bailey in Greenwich Village in New York City. Tony recalled: "Bob Hope came down to check out my act. He liked my singing so much that after the show he came back to see me in my dressing room and said, ‘Come on kid, you’re going to come to the Paramount and sing with me.’"

How did Tony Bennett get his stage name? Tony Bennett's first stage name was Joe Bari. When comedian Bob Hope met Tony, he told him that he didn’t care for his stage name. View this post on Instagram Nineteen years ago, I was honored with the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. Little did they know, I was just getting started! A post shared by Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) on Feb 21, 2020 at 11:07am PST Tony explained: "Bob asked me what my real name was. I told him, ‘My name is Anthony Dominick Benedetto,’ and he said, ‘We’ll call you Tony Bennett.’ "And that’s how it happened. A new Americanised name — the start of a wonderful career and a glorious adventure that has continued for 70 years."

Where has Tony Bennett appeared throughout history? Tony Bennett has performed for eleven U.S. Presidents, is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of a concentration camp, and marched side by side with Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma to support civil rights.